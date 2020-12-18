He wanted the touchdown, but Draulin Anthony doesn't have a problem with settling for the game-sealing interception.
With under five minutes to play, the Acadiana High junior defensive back leaped into the air and snagged the ball out of the opposing receiver's hands to put the finishing touches on the top-seeded Rams' 23-0 semifinal shutout of Destrehan High Friday night.
"Ball game," a smiling Anthony said. "It was a little blur, because I looked back and then I looked forward for the ball and then my teammate [Desmond Chaisson] was in great position also ... All three of us went up for the ball, it was in his hands and I just ripped it out. I was trying to house it, but it didn't go that way.
"When I got the ball, I was thinking 'touchdown, touchdown, touchdown,' but one of Destrehan's players, they got me. They played a great game though, they never stopped and they played their hearts out all game."
The interception, which came with 4:49 remaining in the game with the Rams ahead three touchdowns, was the second of the night for Anthony and it sent his team back to the Class 5A state championship game against sixth-seeded Alexandria High.
The Dec. 30 championship showdown against Alexandria at Northwestern State in Natchitoches is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
After defeating this same Destrehan squad 8-3 in last year's title game, Acadiana will be seeking its second consecutive championship when they take the field at Turpin Stadium.
"I think you enjoy it even more because you know how close you were to maybe not even having a season [due to COVID-19]," said Acadiana coach Matt McCullough. "I'm just so happy that the LHSAA and everybody fought to give us a season because these kids deserve it. They put a lot of work in and now to get to this point, we're playing for a state championship in a week and a half, and I'm just so excited for the kids ... they deserve it."
Acadiana led 3-0 at the halftime break but broke things open in the second half with three rushing touchdowns from three different runners.
Tyvin Zeno, Omiri Wiggins and Kevan Williams each ran for scores. As a team the Rams' rushing attack racked up 338 yards, led by Zeno's game-high 99 on 19 carries, and recorded 22 first downs. Quarterback Jerimiah Brown added 90 yards on nine carries.
The offense converted on nine of the 14 third downs it faced.
"Second half, we knew we were going to punch it, punch it, punch it," Wiggins said. "First down, first down, first down to try to chew up the clock. Every play we get, we were just going to push harder and harder. Our offense just had to wake up in the second half."
Defensively, the stout Rams' unit surrendered just four first downs and was on the field for under 12 minutes of game clock. Junior linebacker Larry Lewis made a team-high four solo tackles.
"Our offense did a great job managing the clock all game, our defense stepped up in the second half, we didn't let up and we did it," Anthony said. "That's all I can say, it doesn't get any better than that."
After receiving the opening kickoff, Acadiana's veer offense put together a 12-play drive that lasted over eight minutes, but eventually the offense stalled and was forced to punt from Destrehan's 33.
A couple of penalties quickly derailed the Rams' second possession, forcing another punt on the first play of the second quarter.
Placekicker Jesus Martinez drilled a 23-yard field goal try on Acadiana's third drive to give the Rams a 3-0 lead with 6:37 left in the half.
Destrehan defensive back Jaden Harding picked off a Brown pass attempt with 15 seconds remaining in the half to put a screeching halt on Acadiana's attempt to extend the early lead before the break.
Trailing by just three points and receiving the second half kickoff, the Wildcats were in great position heading into the third quarter but the stout defensive unit of Acadiana forced a trio of three-and-outs and intercepted a pass on Destrehan's four second half possessions.
“We had our opportunities,” first-year Destrehan coach Marcus Scott said. “We missed a big play, we had one called back, so we had some opportunities but you got to be able to cash in.
“Whenever you play Acadiana here you have to be able to take advantage of the plays that you have. You can’t make mistakes on the road like this.”
The senior Zeno's one-yard score with 8:51 left in the third quarter, which was set up by a 46-yard run by Brown the play before, gave the Rams a double-digit lead.
From there, Wiggins' 1-yard TD run with 27 seconds left in the third and Williams' 14-yard score at the 5:10 mark of the fourth sealed the Rams' second consecutive playoff shutout.
"We'll enjoy this tonight and then we'll get ourselves ready to go to try to win another state championship, that's the goal," McCullough said. "It doesn't really matter [who we play], we're just going to get ourselves ready to go and then go out there and try to win another state championship."