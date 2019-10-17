CROWLEY — To snap the Notre Dame football program’s 50-game regular season winning streak, Lafayette Christian called on Louie Davies.
Wait, Louie who?
No, not Lewie Cook, the Hall of Fame coach on the Pioneers’ sideline.
“I’m from the U.K.,” said Davies, a baby-faced 11th-grader. “Wales — a little seaside town.”
A Welsh place kicker nailing the game-winning, 25-yard field goal with one second remaining — in his first year playing football — is maybe the least unusual thing about this 17-14 victory for the third-ranked Knights (6-1, 2-0) at Gardner Memorial Stadium.
In a District 6-2A game billed as a potential Division III final preview, LCA needed a bit of magic to down the top-ranked and defending champion Pios, who had not lost a regular season game since Oct. 2, 2014.
“I can’t put into words right now,” said Knights coach Jacarde Carter.
LCA struggled to establish offensive rhythm throughout the night and turned the ball over when it had opportunities, including fumbling at the 1-yard line late in the third quarter when trailing 7-0. The Knights were also intercepted at the 1-yard line in the first quarter after all-state return specialist Sage Ryan returned a punt 48 yards to the Notre Dame 36.
But LCA caught a break when things were beginning to look bleak. Strong safety Brylan Green intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
The pass wasn’t even intended for the receiver Green was responsible for on the play.
“I was supposed to get the tight end,” Green said. “He did an out, and the backside wide receiver did a slant. I was in perfect position to make the play. When I got the ball, all I knew was end zone.”
But Notre Dame, as it so often does, produced a long scoring drive to steal momentum back. The Pios (6-1, 1-1) marched 70 yards in 13 plays, chewing seven minutes and 12 seconds off the clock. On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, Gabe Menard plunged into the end zone.
Menard saw significant action in the second half when Pios running back C.J. Thibodeaux, an Air Force commitment, went down with an injury on the first play of the third quarter and didn’t return.
“It’s definitely hard to call a game when he’s not in there,” Cook said of Thibodeaux.
Still, even without Thibodeaux, the Pios managed to take a 14-7 lead with less than six minutes remaining. Considering the sputtering offense, the Knights appeared to be in trouble, especially after a personal foul penalty pushed them back 15 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive.
But Errol Rogers Jr., the UL wide receiver commitment who’s played quarterback on and off throughout the year, had an answer.
Rogers retreated to his own goal line to evade a pass rush on second-and-25 from the 19, but when he looked up, he found Ethan Laing standing wide open a yard past the first-down marker. Not only did Laing catch it, he turned up field with no one in front of him for an 81-yard touchdown.
“I realized I was in the end zone, so I was tried to throw it away,” Rogers said. “But I saw Ethan come back. He caught the ball, made a good move and we scored.”
“Honestly, I don’t even know how he got it off because it looked like he was in the grass with somebody,” Carter said of Rogers. “When God’s on your side, it happens like that I guess.”
Suddenly, the Knights had life again. The defense, as it had done all night, provided another stop to give LCA a chance at a surprising victory.
The game-winning drive was much like the entire game for LCA. When adversity hit, such as Rogers being sacked for a loss of 11 after crossing midfield, the Knights responded.
Rogers hit Dane Wallace for a 25-yard completion on third-and-21. After a holding penalty backed LCA up to midfield, Rogers connected with Ryan for 34 yards, down to the Notre Dame 11.
The Knights initially brought its field goal unit on the field after spiking it with 11 seconds remaining, but they decided to run one more play – a 3-yard rush by Rogers – before Davies lined up to kick. Davies treated the short field goal like extra-point attempt.
“I just thought, ‘Don’t think of it any different. Just do the same as you’ve always done,’” Davies said. “It paid off.”