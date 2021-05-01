SULPHUR – The Beau Chene Lady Gators got off to a 5-0 lead in their first state championship appearance, but the contest proved to be far from over.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Gators were facing the No. 1-seeded North DeSoto Lady Griffins, and the Lady Griffins responded with a seven-run third inning and proceeded to take a 13-7 victory over the Lady Gators for the Class 4A state championship.
The Lady Gators didn’t have quite enough to match the Lady Griffins’ powerful lineup, who didn’t panic after being faced with an early deficit.
“We gave them (North DeSoto) all we had,” Lady Gators coach Thad Dickey said. “At the bottom of three they found a way to score seven, we weren’t very sharp. We made mistakes, stopped hitting, had some errors, but at the end of the day, that’s a hell of a team. That’s our first time to be here, so we’re going to learn from it. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but at the end of the day, we gave it all we had.”
The Lady Gators leaned on ace pitcher Mallory Pitre all year, and she battled until the final inning despite not having her best stuff.
“She (Pitre) battled, I can’t ask for anything more,” Dickey said. “I owed it to her to let her finish it. She started this journey with us four years ago, so I wanted her to finish it. I probably made a mistake, but at the end of the day that’s my horse. Our defense is better with her on the mound, and she gave us all she had, so I can’t complain. If I had to do it all over again I’d probably do the same thing.”
The Lady Gators put together several promising at-bats through three innings, but they didn't score again until senior catcher Gracie Bellard hit a home run in the seventh.
“It’s one of those games where they (North DeSoto) got hot at the right time, and we kind of backed off a little bit,” Dickey said. “That’s just experience. We’re going to be OK. We’re very young, so it’s going to be all right. They’ve won numerous state championships, they’re No. 1 for a reason.”
Hard-throwing Lady Griffins pitcher Laney Johnson found her rhythm after struggling early on, and her offense gave her plenty of insurance after taking the lead.
“When you got a pitcher throwing sixty-plus and hitters like they’ve got, it’s never over,” Dickey said. “The best team won tonight. Last nights game took a lot out of us energy wise. We spent a lot on the field, we were very emotional. It’s hard to come straight back, but it’s a learning experience. We’re going to regroup, we’re going to find a way and keep battling for next year.”
It was still a great season for the Lady Gators despite coming up short of a state championship. They made it the furthest that they’ve ever gone in school history with a memorable group of seniors.
“They gave me everything I asked for,” Dickey said. “Four years nothing but effort out of them until the last at-bat, and we had a senior (Bellard) hit a home run. We battled all night, and they gave me everything I asked for. Two innings and that’s the difference in this game, but no complaints. We gave it everything we had, and we’re going to continue fighting.”