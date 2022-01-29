ACA.dtsmshhoops.013022.003.jpg

The Tigers' Brandon Singleton (34) and the Bulldogs' Shea Plowden (5) jump for a ball as St. Martinville Senior High basketball hosts David Thibodaux on Friday, January 28, 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 66, Comeaux 56

Barbe 75, Lafayette High 36

New Iberia 64, Southside 53

Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 27

Eunice 66, North Vermilion 34

Washington-Marion 55, LaGrange 48

St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45

Teurlings 72, Vermilion Catholic 65

Opelousas 54, Breaux Bridge 40

Livonia 45, Cecilia 36

Mamou 68, Church Point 43

Northwest 77, Iota 57

Ville Platte 109, Pine Prairie 56

Abbeville 53, Kaplan 29

Erath 52, Crowley 42

St. Martinville 79, David Thibodaux 41

Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 50

Ascension Episcopal 55, Jeanerette 44

Catholic-NI 77, Delcambre 39

Franklin 85, Loreauville 44

Westminster 65, Catholic-PC 47

Sacred Heart-VP 65, St. Edmund 29

Centerville 61, Centerville 37

Central Catholic 77, Highland Baptist 47

Vermilion Catholic 68, Covenant Christian 34

Bell City 67, Midland 48

Lacassine 54, ESA 49

JS Clark 65, Hathaway 58

Northside Christian 76, Hackberry 27

New Iberia 64, Southside 53

SOUTHSIDE (53)  Bryson Williams 17, Noah Brookter 2, Jasen Breaux 10, DJ Jones 8, Bryson Colbert 16.

NEW IBERIA (64) Wayne Randell 12, Christian Walker 23, Tylin Bray 11, Jordan Skinner 8, Austin Delahoussaye 6, Quinten Cook 3.

Southside 8 8 14 23 - 53

New Iberia 15 17 17 18 - 64

3-pointers - SSIDE: Williams 1, Breaux 2, Jones 2; NISH: Walker 6, Bray 3, Skinner 2, Delahoussaye 1. Total Fouls: SSIDE 15, NISH 15.

Abbeville 54, Crowley 28

CROWLEY (28)  Omar Butler 3, Floyd Flugence 2, Zuri Poullard 11, Cam’ron Scott 4, Rasheed Charles 2, James Collins 6.

ABBEVILLE (54) Zalen Landry 20, Tyrone Glover 11, McKinsey Nichols 6, Darrian Washington 2, Jaydean Turner 5, Tyler Cherry 6, Te’Zarron Stewart 4.

Crowley 4 7 7 10 - 28

Abbeville 16 13 14 11 - 54

3-pointers - ABB: Glover 2, Turner 1, Cherry 2. Total Fouls: CROW 12, ABB 16.

Erath 53, Crowley 42

CROWLEY (42)  Omar Butler 10, Chris George 6, Floyd Flugence 6, Zuri Poullard 16, Cam’ron Scott 3, James Collins 3.

ERATH (53) Ben Fourroux 13, Sam Mayard 3, Christian Pillette 19, Thomas Collins 11, Chase Broussard 4.

Crowley 8 2 14 18 - 42

Erath 10 12 17 14 - 53

3-pointers - CROW: flugence 2, poullard 1, Scott 1; ERA: Fourroux 1, Pillette 1, Collins 3. Total Fouls: CROW 10, ERA 18.

St. Martinville 79, David Thibodaux 41

DAVID THIBODAUX (41)  Brylon Edmond 2, Robert Andrus 3, Joseph Borel 6, Shea Plowder 16, Jeffery Dural 12, David Narcisse 2. Totals: 11 (4) 7-13.

ST. MARTINVILLE (79) Tanner Harrison 10, Jayvyn Duncan 7, Mandrel Butler 4, Delian Mallery 12, Harvey Broussard 28, Phalijah Alexander 2, Jevich Sanl 12, Brandon Singleton 4. Totals: 30 (3) 10-13

David Thibodaux 4 10 16 11 - 41

St. Martinville 15 20 18 26 - 79

3-pointers - DT: Andrus 1, Plowder 1, Dural 2; SMSH: Broussard 3. Total Fouls: DT 13, SMSH 12.

St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45

CARENCRO (45)  Daunte Lewis 8, Kyron Jackson 20, Javon Henry 4, Trevon Harding 2, Varnavous Narcisse 8, Kenyon Bias 3. Totals: 16 (3) 4-11.

ST. THOMAS MORE (52)  Christian Landry 8, Thomas Couvillon 1, Monwell Willis 22, Michael Mouton 3, Dominick Jenkins 2, Chad Jones 7, Evan Savoy 7, Patrick Doherty 2. Totals: 11 (4) 18-27

Carencro 7 18 17 3 - 45

St. Thomas More 9 12 19 12 - 52

3-pointers - CAR: Lewis 2, Henry 1; STM: Willis 2, Mouton 1, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: CAR 20, STM 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 59, Comeaux 21

Lafayette High 67, Barbe 45

Southside 67, New Iberia 42

North Vermilion 58, Eunice 9

LaGrange 81, Washington-Marion 45

St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 31

Church Point 51, Beau Chene 25

Opelousas 38, Breaux Bridge 32

Iota 48, Northwest 40

Kaplan 32, Abbeville 29

Crowley 58, Erath 24

St. Martinville 40, David Thibodaux 21

Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 30

Delcambre 33, Catholic-NI 25

Franklin 73, Loreauville 22

West St. Mary 43, Houma Christian 33

Westminster 50, Catholic-PC 44

North Central 67, Opelousas Catholic 34

Hanson 58, Centerville 21

Highland Baptist 51, Central Catholic 33

Vermilion Catholic 52, Covenant Christian 28

Midland 51, Bell City 36

Hathaway 96, JS Clark 35

BOYS SOCCER

St. Thomas More 6, Acadiana 0

Southside 4, Lafayette High 0

New Iberia 2, David Thibodaux 0

Teurlings 5, Beau Chene 2

Carencro 2, Sam Houston 1

Teurlings 1, Cecilia 1

Erath 8, Kaplan 2

North Vermilion 8, Washington-Marion 0

Catholic-NI 2, St. Martinville 0

ESA 8, Erath 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Acadiana 3, New Iberia 0

Central Lafourche 1, Southside 0

Teurlings 7, Beau Chene 0

Sam Houston 2, Carencro 1

Opelousas 6, Westgate 1

St. Thomas More 1, St. Joseph’s 0

Teurlings 5, Vermilion Catholic 0

Cecilia 3, St. Martinville 0

David Thibodaux 3, Cecilia 2

North Vermilion 10, Washington-Marion 0

Lafayette Christian 4, Sacred Heart-GC 0

Catholic-NI 7, Ascension Episcopal 1

Highland Baptist 6, Morgan City 0

Goals: Mary Ainsley Alack 1. Assists: Sophia Carrier. Records: STM 22-2-1.

