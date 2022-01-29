BOYS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 66, Comeaux 56
Barbe 75, Lafayette High 36
New Iberia 64, Southside 53
Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 27
Eunice 66, North Vermilion 34
Washington-Marion 55, LaGrange 48
St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45
Teurlings 72, Vermilion Catholic 65
Opelousas 54, Breaux Bridge 40
Livonia 45, Cecilia 36
Mamou 68, Church Point 43
Northwest 77, Iota 57
Ville Platte 109, Pine Prairie 56
Abbeville 53, Kaplan 29
Erath 52, Crowley 42
St. Martinville 79, David Thibodaux 41
Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 50
Ascension Episcopal 55, Jeanerette 44
Catholic-NI 77, Delcambre 39
Franklin 85, Loreauville 44
Westminster 65, Catholic-PC 47
Sacred Heart-VP 65, St. Edmund 29
Centerville 61, Centerville 37
Central Catholic 77, Highland Baptist 47
Vermilion Catholic 68, Covenant Christian 34
Bell City 67, Midland 48
Lacassine 54, ESA 49
JS Clark 65, Hathaway 58
Northside Christian 76, Hackberry 27
New Iberia 64, Southside 53
SOUTHSIDE (53) Bryson Williams 17, Noah Brookter 2, Jasen Breaux 10, DJ Jones 8, Bryson Colbert 16.
NEW IBERIA (64) Wayne Randell 12, Christian Walker 23, Tylin Bray 11, Jordan Skinner 8, Austin Delahoussaye 6, Quinten Cook 3.
Southside 8 8 14 23 - 53
New Iberia 15 17 17 18 - 64
3-pointers - SSIDE: Williams 1, Breaux 2, Jones 2; NISH: Walker 6, Bray 3, Skinner 2, Delahoussaye 1. Total Fouls: SSIDE 15, NISH 15.
Abbeville 54, Crowley 28
CROWLEY (28) Omar Butler 3, Floyd Flugence 2, Zuri Poullard 11, Cam’ron Scott 4, Rasheed Charles 2, James Collins 6.
ABBEVILLE (54) Zalen Landry 20, Tyrone Glover 11, McKinsey Nichols 6, Darrian Washington 2, Jaydean Turner 5, Tyler Cherry 6, Te’Zarron Stewart 4.
Crowley 4 7 7 10 - 28
Abbeville 16 13 14 11 - 54
3-pointers - ABB: Glover 2, Turner 1, Cherry 2. Total Fouls: CROW 12, ABB 16.
Erath 53, Crowley 42
CROWLEY (42) Omar Butler 10, Chris George 6, Floyd Flugence 6, Zuri Poullard 16, Cam’ron Scott 3, James Collins 3.
ERATH (53) Ben Fourroux 13, Sam Mayard 3, Christian Pillette 19, Thomas Collins 11, Chase Broussard 4.
Crowley 8 2 14 18 - 42
Erath 10 12 17 14 - 53
3-pointers - CROW: flugence 2, poullard 1, Scott 1; ERA: Fourroux 1, Pillette 1, Collins 3. Total Fouls: CROW 10, ERA 18.
St. Martinville 79, David Thibodaux 41
DAVID THIBODAUX (41) Brylon Edmond 2, Robert Andrus 3, Joseph Borel 6, Shea Plowder 16, Jeffery Dural 12, David Narcisse 2. Totals: 11 (4) 7-13.
ST. MARTINVILLE (79) Tanner Harrison 10, Jayvyn Duncan 7, Mandrel Butler 4, Delian Mallery 12, Harvey Broussard 28, Phalijah Alexander 2, Jevich Sanl 12, Brandon Singleton 4. Totals: 30 (3) 10-13
David Thibodaux 4 10 16 11 - 41
St. Martinville 15 20 18 26 - 79
3-pointers - DT: Andrus 1, Plowder 1, Dural 2; SMSH: Broussard 3. Total Fouls: DT 13, SMSH 12.
St. Thomas More 52, Carencro 45
CARENCRO (45) Daunte Lewis 8, Kyron Jackson 20, Javon Henry 4, Trevon Harding 2, Varnavous Narcisse 8, Kenyon Bias 3. Totals: 16 (3) 4-11.
ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Christian Landry 8, Thomas Couvillon 1, Monwell Willis 22, Michael Mouton 3, Dominick Jenkins 2, Chad Jones 7, Evan Savoy 7, Patrick Doherty 2. Totals: 11 (4) 18-27
Carencro 7 18 17 3 - 45
St. Thomas More 9 12 19 12 - 52
3-pointers - CAR: Lewis 2, Henry 1; STM: Willis 2, Mouton 1, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: CAR 20, STM 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 59, Comeaux 21
Lafayette High 67, Barbe 45
Southside 67, New Iberia 42
North Vermilion 58, Eunice 9
LaGrange 81, Washington-Marion 45
St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 31
Church Point 51, Beau Chene 25
Opelousas 38, Breaux Bridge 32
Iota 48, Northwest 40
Kaplan 32, Abbeville 29
Crowley 58, Erath 24
St. Martinville 40, David Thibodaux 21
Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 30
Delcambre 33, Catholic-NI 25
Franklin 73, Loreauville 22
West St. Mary 43, Houma Christian 33
Westminster 50, Catholic-PC 44
North Central 67, Opelousas Catholic 34
Hanson 58, Centerville 21
Highland Baptist 51, Central Catholic 33
Vermilion Catholic 52, Covenant Christian 28
Midland 51, Bell City 36
Hathaway 96, JS Clark 35
BOYS SOCCER
St. Thomas More 6, Acadiana 0
Southside 4, Lafayette High 0
New Iberia 2, David Thibodaux 0
Teurlings 5, Beau Chene 2
Carencro 2, Sam Houston 1
Teurlings 1, Cecilia 1
New Iberia 2, David Thibodaux 0
Erath 8, Kaplan 2
North Vermilion 8, Washington-Marion 0
Catholic-NI 2, St. Martinville 0
ESA 8, Erath 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Acadiana 3, New Iberia 0
Central Lafourche 1, Southside 0
Teurlings 7, Beau Chene 0
Sam Houston 2, Carencro 1
Opelousas 6, Westgate 1
St. Thomas More 1, St. Joseph’s 0
Teurlings 5, Vermilion Catholic 0
Cecilia 3, St. Martinville 0
David Thibodaux 3, Cecilia 2
North Vermilion 10, Washington-Marion 0
Lafayette Christian 4, Sacred Heart-GC 0
Catholic-NI 7, Ascension Episcopal 1
Highland Baptist 6, Morgan City 0
St. Thomas More 1, St. Joseph’s 0
Goals: Mary Ainsley Alack 1. Assists: Sophia Carrier. Records: STM 22-2-1.