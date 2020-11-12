Cecilia can clinch its first district title since 2017 when the Bulldogs host Livonia on Friday.
After consecutive 4-7 seasons, the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 in District 6-4A) have put it all together this season under coach Dennis Skains.
"I think it's a great group of kids," Skains said. "It's a really special group of kids. I'm glad we're able to play because for a while, it was up in the air."
Junior quarterback Alex Soileau has been accurate, completing 60 of 89 passes for 729 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
"Alex is very football smart," Skains said. "Nobody works as hard as him in the film room and when it comes to taking reps."
Soileau's top target is sophomore Germonie Davis, who ranks ninth among area receivers with 22 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
"We're excited about having a lot of talent, and a lot of it is younger talent such as Davis and Breagan Brasseaux," Skains said.
Brasseaux, a 5-9, 180-pound junior, is second on the team with 13 receptions for 264 yards and five scores. He's also the leading rusher with 36 carries for 319 yards and three TDs.
The Bulldogs have several productive skill players, including Ridge Collins (57 carries, 317 yards, 5 TDs), Trae Grogan (7 rec, 139 yards, 1 TD) and Andrew Lewis (9 rec., 109 yards, 2 TDs).
"Lewis is a matchup problem," Skains said of the 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, who played a prominent role on the basketball team's quarterfinals run last year.
"He's a very good basketball player but I think his ticket is in football. He's been doing a good job. He has a very high ceiling, and we hope to find him a place to play in college."
With the exception of a 59-49 loss to Jennings in Week 2, the Bulldogs have been stingy on defense. In Cecilia's five wins, the unit is allowing only 9.8 points per game.
"The strength is our defensive line," Skains said. "We have five or six who really like to put their hand down. We have a young group of linebackers, led by sophomore Ridge Collins."
Rams fill slate nicely
In a season filled with COVID-19 cancellations, the top-ranked Acadiana Wreckin' Rams have managed to put together an impressive package of road wins.
The reigning 5A state champions have only played one game in the friendly confines of Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium, a 48-7 rout of Southside in Week 3.
Sandwiched around that game are victories at Lafayette Christian, John Curtis, Ruston and New Iberia.
On Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, Acadiana (5-0) will look to prevail in another road test against Catholic High at 7:30 p.m.
"We needed a game," said Acadiana coach Matt McCullough, whose team had an open date last week. "We were a little nervous because we don't want any more bye weeks."
Catholic is 4-2 with its only losses coming to Edna Karr and St. Thomas More.
"We wanted to play a quality opponent," McCullough said. "They're good. They had a chance to win every game. They lost to STM by one point and lost to Karr by one or two points."
Acadiana will counter with a defense that's allowing only eight points per game.
"They're good on offense and they play hard on defense," McCullough said of the Bears.
The Rams' rushing attack is powered by Omiri Wiggins (70-429, 5 TDs), Tyvin Zeno (71-410, 4 TDs) and Kevan Williams (34-302, 2 TDs).
SMSH picking up steam
Sparked by an explosive backfield, St. Martinville is 5-1 heading into Friday's non-district contest at Teurlings Catholic.
Following a loss to 4A No. 1 Carencro in Week 4, the Tigers put together back-to-back District 6-3A victories over Kaplan and Erath.
In those two games, running backs Steven Blanco (32-265, three TDs) and Mandrel Butler (4-106, two TDs) and quarterback Tanner Harrison (30-180, three TDs) carried the load.
Blanco is only a freshman.
"He's growing up and starting to understand," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said.
"At one point, he was a typical freshman who was trying to take everything to the sideline and up the field, but now he's using his vision and putting his foot in the ground a little better and running real hard."
Blanco hasn't lost a fumble yet.
"He put a few on the ground early, but he hasn't lost one," DeRouen said. "He's a big, strong kid, nicely put together, so he has a good, strong grip on the ball."
St. Martinville, which currently projects as the No. 4 seed in 3A, can add more power points with a win at 4A Teurlings (2-4).
"Teurlings has played some really good teams," DeRouen said. "They have a real football tradition so you can throw their record out the window. On film, they jump out at you by doing some really good things, and they have one of the better offensive schemes we've faced."