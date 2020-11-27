It wasn’t like Acadiana’s veer machine didn’t play well in Friday’s 44-7 Class 5A bi-district playoff win over No. 32-seeded Covington at Bill Dotson Stadium.
After all, the Rams’ offense score points in six of their first seven possessions … and halftime ended that seventh drive.
But when the Rams’ defense plays like it did Friday, it’s awfully hard to outshine that unit.
Acadiana’s defense only allowed three first downs in the game and two of those were due to defensive pass interference calls against the Rams’ secondary.
The visiting Lions completed one pass for two yards and finished the night with a minus-29 yards rushing.
The Rams’ defensive front was about as suffocating as a defense can get.
“We did a good job up front,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said. “Those guys are playing really well. They’ve played really well throughout the whole team and played really well again tonight. We’ve got some guys who are really good football players.”
In addition to the normal standouts like Cameron George, Trey Bossier and Walter Bob, senior Justin Brice stood out as well with two of Acadiana’s four sacks.
“He’s our fifth guy,” McCullough said. “He’s played well for us. He’s starting to get better and better down the stretch. He’s played well for us lately. He’s made some plays too. He can rush the passer and play the run as well.”
Linebacker Caleb Arceneaux also added an interception.
In Covington’s nine possessions, the Lions only ran more than three offensive plays in one of them. That was on the five-play, 24-yard scoring drive – that ended with a 1-yard TD run by Quintez Laurent and was bolstered by a pass interference flag on the Rams.
“Normally, they throw it a little bit and they have a couple of pretty good backs, but I thought our defense played really well tonight,” McCullough said.
As dominant as the defense was, the offense certainly held up its end of the bargain.
Tyvin Zeno ended the first two drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 32 yards, before Jesus Martinez culminated a 64-yard drive with a 20-point field goal for a 17-0 lead with 5:11 left until halftime.
Zeno, who opened the second half with a 61-yard TD run, finished with 123 yards and three scores on 10 carries.
Braven Broussard added a 38-yard touchdown run and Dontrelle Arceneaux a 23-yard score in the second half. Omiri Wiggins added 69 yards on 10 carries.
The Rams finished with 19 first downs and 346 yards rushing on the night.
“I thought our offensive line did a pretty good job tonight,” McCullough said. “They were chopping and doing some things, but I thought we did a pretty good job of getting a push and the backs made some good runs.”
The Rams only threw one pass, but it was a good one with a 56-yard scoring strike to tight end Josh McDaniel.
Making McCullough even happier was all of that execution took place in a steady rain throughout the game with no turnovers.
“Anytime it rains like that and you hadn’t really seen that in the last couple of years, it’s a concern,” he said. “But sometimes when it gets wet like that, guys pay enough more attention to holding on to the football and we did a good job of that tonight.
“This was a good experience. Now that we’ve seen it, hopefully we know how to handle it and hopefully we can do that again if we see that type of weather again.”
The top-seeded Rams (7-1) will now host East Ascension in the regional round next Friday.