Cecilia’s Dennis Skains acknowledges he’s been “blessed” to never have to confront this situation as a high school football coach, and he hopes he never has to again after this season.
“But there’s a first time for everything,” Skains said. “If you coach long enough, you might find yourself in that situation. So hopefully, in the future, we don’t have to find ourselves in that situation very often. But that’s where we’re at now, and we’re not going to back away from that.”
Indeed, it’s do-or-die time for the 4-5 Bulldogs, ranked 31st in the Class 4A power rating. A win against 6-3 DeRidder in Week 10 gets Cecilia into the playoffs. A loss means players will be turning in their equipment.
“We’re not trying to hide the fact we’ve only won four games, so our record is what it is. But for this football team, the way they’ve improved and how much better they’ve gotten, we like our chances if we get in the tournament. But now we just got to get in.”
Cecilia isn’t alone. A handful of Acadiana-area teams face similar situations — perhaps not needing a win to get into the playoffs but needing one to make themselves feel more confident heading into Sunday's playoff pairing reveal.
Most of the local Class 4A teams have solidified their spots in the playoffs, but in Class 3A, it’s more uncertain. Squads like Crowley (No. 28), St. Martinville (No. 27) and Erath (No. 25) stand on shaky ground. The Gents and Tigers play each other in Week 10, and the loser could be holding its breath Sunday. The Bobcats travel to 1-8 Abbeville with a shot at a share of the District 6-3A title and, more importantly, locking up a postseason berth.
Even No. 23 Northwest, which helped itself immensely by beating 7-2 Iota last week, would want to avoid a loss to 3-6 Ville Platte on Friday.
Skains said he felt his team would have secured a playoff spot with a win against Livonia last week, but the Bulldogs were held scoreless in the final three quarters in a 13-7 loss.
“It was very frustrating,” Skains said. “We had trouble moving the ball offensively, but you’ve kind of got to give credit to Livonia. They did a great job. The defensive line really kind of took over toward the third and fourth quarters, so they did a good job. But still, even with that, we were able to find ways to move the ball in the fourth quarter. We put ourselves in position to win, and we even scored but had one called back.
“So it never felt quite right, and it felt like we weren’t playing our best game.”
In 5A, No. 25 Comeaux likely clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win against Southside last week and can only help themselves with a win against 6-3 Barbe. Conversely, the 5-4 Sharks fell six spots with the road loss, but Southside coach Josh Fontenot is confident his team will be among the top 32 regardless of what happens this week against 2-7 New Iberia.
Still, Fontenot doesn’t want to think about losing the regular season finale to a team that is better than its record indicates
“There’s a lot riding on it,” Fontenot said of the NISH game. “For us, the way we look at it was it’s a chance to have a true winning season. It’s 6-4, and that’s a good thing. That’s a good accomplishment for us this year. Just that alone and another district win is a big thing. You want to go into the playoffs with a good feeling.”
With fewer teams in each bracket, there’s less uncertainty for Acadiana-area select schools, but Westminster Christian is one program that’s on the bubble in its 16-team bracket. The 5-4 Crusaders sit at No. 17 in the Division IV power rating and face a huge challenge Friday in No. 3 Opelousas Catholic.
Ironically, WCA beat the team that is currently one spot ahead of them, 3-6 Ascension Christian.
“I think it’s going to be real close to be honest,” said WCA coach Patrick Clarkston. “We possibly can get in with a loss this week. With a win, we’re definitely in. It’s just one of those situations that, if we don’t win, it will be a waiting game to see how everything fall with the power points and everything.”