With eight defensive starters returning from last year's Class 3A semifinals team, Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux knew he would have a good defense, but this year's group has taken it to another level.
Led by 6-foot-3, 215-pound end Javen Gibson, the No. 5-seeded Bears have allowed only 40 points all year with eight shutouts. No opponent scored in double digits until last week's 28-14 quarterfinal win over West Feliciana.
If the Gibson name sounds familiar, it should. Last year, nose guard Tony Gibson was a mainstay for coordinator Rob Pool's defense. Tony is the older brother of Javen, who is a three-year starter. Nose guard Armando Gibson is a cousin of the brothers.
"There are three brothers in the Gibson family," Arceneaux said. "They're all very athletic and all are built totally different. Tony is 6-foot, 305 pounds. Trent, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, was a basketball guy."
Tony and Javen had led in different ways as well.
"Tony was a quiet leader who meant business when he came to work every day," Arceneaux said. "He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened. Javen is always talking. He's more playful, but he's an effective leader.
"You don't get to 13-0 and do the things we've done without our older kids like Javen leading. And leading is not as much what you say as what you do: how you handle the younger kids, your approach to adverse situations."
Arceneaux said no plays or games demonstrate how dominant Javen has been. His 15 sacks on the year.
"We've had seasons where we didn't have 15 sacks as a team," Arceneaux said. "Javen is a prototypical rush defensive end. He's a team captain, has a high motor, is very coachable and is very athletic. Most people in the recruiting world think he's undersized. We think players make plays no matter what you weigh."
The Bears are on the cusp of making their first appearance in a state final. First, they will have to get past No. 1 Sterlington (13-0) on the road Friday. The Panthers, who won a state title in 2016 and own runner-up finishes in 2002, 2003 and 2018, knocked off reigning state champions Madison Prep last week 40-34.
"Sterlington runs the ball a good bit out of the old West Monroe veer offense," Arceneaux said. "They like to pound the football behind two 6-foot-5 tackles. It should be a heavyweight fight."
With seven three-year starters on Pool's defense, the Bears will be up for the challenge.
"This is the kids' second year under coach Pool," Arceneaux said. "They have a better understanding of the defense with another year of experience under their belts. Coach Pool has a group of kids with high football IQs that do a good job of making in-game adjustments. It's fun when you have kids who are willing to do what they're coached to do."
Javen is not one-dimensional. He is equally effective against the run.
"Javen has never had a problem stopping the run," Arceneaux said. "He's a kid who can do it all. Over the years, he's grown and progressed to where he became that guy who can contain the perimeter and stop the inside run."