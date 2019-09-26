After a Week 1 loss to Acadiana, the Carencro Bears have imposed their will on the next two opponents with a high-powered offense that produced two 100-yard rushers in last week's 42-39 win at Sam Houston.
"That was a good litmus test for us," said Carencro coach Tony Courville. "Sam Houston is a really solid team that should win eight games. Any win on a Friday night is special, and we went over to Moss Bluff in the Lake Charles area and won in adverse conditions.
"They had that place rocking. It was definitely a nice win for our kids and our program, and those are the things we need to do."
The Bears (2-1) are home this week versus another Lake Charles area opponent, Washington-Marion (1-2).
"We have a home game, and then we're on the road for four of the next five," Courville said. "We'll have to be road warriors."
Last week, Kendrell Williams and Traylon "Popcorn" Prejean combined for 254 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
"Williams is a power back who can also run by you," Courville said of the 6-foot, 195-pound junior. "Popcorn is a mixture of speed and quickness.
"At 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, he doesn't mind running over you, but he'll also run by you just as quickly. We pound and pound the football, and our running backs will lay a hit on you."
Both running backs, as well as starting quarterback Tavion Faulk, are juniors for the No. 7 team in the Acadiana Advocate's Super 10.
"Tavion is a dual-threat quarterback," Courville said. "He gets better day by day, week by week, and is progressing. He still has a ways to go."
An experienced offensive line that returned four of five starters from last year's 5-6 team is opening big holes for Courville's veer offense.
"The offensive line is a team within a team," the Carencro coach said. "They're a totally separate entity. Those five — actually six including the tight end (Chad Dupuis) — are in their own little universe.
"(Offensive guard) Zavione Willis is the team captain. He's a three-year starter and the alpha dog of the group."
LCA hungry for bounce back
While Lafayette Christian's 22-game winning streak was halted in a 27-13 loss at Acadiana last week, there were positive takeaways for the Class 2A Knights, who only trailed Class 5A's No. 5 team by one point entering the fourth quarter.
"The final score wasn't an accurate description of how the game was played," said LCA coach Jacarde Carter, whose team hosts nonselect quarterfinalist St. Helena on Friday. "We showed we can play on the same level as Acadiana, but we didn't stop their offense."
Thanks to the efforts of LCA defensive linemen Dillon Borel and Fitzgerald West and linebackers Nicholas Picard and Princeton Malbrue, the Knights held Acadiana to seven points through three quarters.
"Borel is only 5-foot-6, 185 pounds," Carter said. "He did a good job of mixing up his approach. Picard plays outside and inside. He's a hitter, a bona fide thumper who can separate a man from the football.
"He's been like that since he was a freshman. Princeton has a blend of size and speed. That's his best feature, and defensive back Brylan Green had an outstanding night coming up in the alley against the run."
LCA, which scored both of its touchdowns on special teams returns by junior Sage Ryan, struggled on offense.
Quarterbacks Errol Rogers Jr. and Ryan Roberts were a combined 6 of 19 for 109 yards passing. Senior running back Logan Gabriel was held to negative yardage as Rogers led the team with 36 yards on 10 carries.
"Errol started the game at quarterback and Ryan started the second half," Carter said. "We're taking the quarterback situation week by week. Errol is the starter, but we hope Ryan shows significant signs of improvement.
"The focus after the loss has been incredible. You don't win championships in Week 3. The guys want to get out there and practice. I thought we were looking good before the season, but we have different energy now. The players aren't content."
Banged-up Kaplan hosts VC
The Kaplan Pirates were without the services of Drake Lejeune in last week's 20-6 loss to Church Point.
Lejeune, who ran for 133 yards in a Week 2 win over North Vermilion, is also expected to miss this week's game versus Vermilion Catholic with an undisclosed injury.
Kaplan (2-1) is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, but coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief isn't buying it.
"We're not good," he said. "We played pretty well in the preseason scrimmage and the jamboree, and then we haven't gotten better. Or we've only gotten a little better.
"People think you can push a magic button and win, but we need to get better at everything. We need to compete better, block better, play-call better — get better everywhere. We also need to play with intellect."
Lotief is impressed with Vermilion Catholic, the No. 5 team in Class 1A.
"They're a state contender," he said. "They have great coaching, great players. You can tell they're a well-oiled machine. I wish we could spread the ball around the field like they do.
"The way they put on a coaching clinic, it's a thing of beauty, and their defense doesn't get enough credit the way they force turnovers."
VC faced Catholic-New Iberia's Wing-T in Week 1, but Screamin' Eagles coach Kevin Fouquier says Kaplan's version of the offense is different.
"Tank runs the traditional Delaware Wing T," Fouquier said. "Kaplan is physical. They're so big that it takes two of our linemen to match up with one of theirs."
The Eagles (2-1) feature the area's second-leading passer in junior Drew Lege (69 of 105, 932 yards, seven TDs, two interceptions).
"Drew does a good job of scanning the field so defenses have trouble keying on one receiver," Fouquier said. "We have 10 or 11 players who have caught passes. Last year, we had Ethan (Lege), who was Drew's bailout guy.
"We told Drew to just throw it up there, and there's a 50-50 chance that Ethan was going to go up and get it. I don't know if we have that this year, but we have three good backs who catch the ball well. Out in space, they can make that first guy miss."
Fouquier said a running back has led the team in receiving in the first three games.
Four of the area's top-18 statistical receivers are from Vermilion Catholic, led by Saul Dartez (14 catches, 188 yards, one TD).
J. Rob Allums (12-174, two TDs), Moe Maxile (12-155, one TD) and Joshua Sagrera (9-153, one TD) round out the group.