Raegan Latiolais and Jack Maloney did not know what the future might hold for them, but neither were ready to see their soccer careers come to an end.
Latiolais and Maloney, who starred for the St. Thomas More girls’ and boys’ soccer programs, merely wanted someone to give them a chance.
And now, they both have received that chance as Latiolais signed with the University of Mobile and Maloney will continue his career in Mississippi at Millsaps College.
“I am beyond excited, because I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life – since I was four,” Latiolais said of the opportunity to play college soccer. “Mobile was my first offer, and they showed the most interest in me.”
Latiolais cited the coaching staff and the campus as major reasons why she ultimately signed with Mobile.
“The coach had the most interest in me. He loved me so much,” Latiolais said. “When I went visit, the campus was so beautiful. But overall, I felt more connected to the coach.”
Maloney, who chose Millsaps over Rhodes College in Memphis, TN, called signing a national letter of intent a dream come true.
“I’m really excited, because I have been waiting for this,” Maloney said. “They scouted me like last fall, and I’ve been talking to recruits for more than a year now. So, I’m happy it has happened.”
Maloney said location played a key role in why he chose Millsaps over Rhodes.
“It was closer to home,” Maloney said. “… It is also really a nice academic school. It’s one of the best opportunities for me.”
Latiolais, who is among the top offensive players in the state, is a two-time first team all-state selection at STM.
“What she’s accomplished on the field speaks for itself,” Lady Cougars head coach Daniel Underwood said. “She came in as a freshman and she has scored a goal in every (3) state championship game. She has really put her mark on the program”
Underwood believes Mobile is getting a tremendous soccer player in Latiolais.
“She leads by example,” Underwood said. “Her work ethic is second to none.”
Maloney, a goalkeeper, is a three-year starter for the Cougars. He is a two-time all-district selection after earning first team honors as a junior last season.
“Jack is going to be a great addition to Millsaps soccer,” Cougars head coach John Plumbar said. “I know the program is very lucky to have him. I have no doubt in my mind that he will go on to have much success.”