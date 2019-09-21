Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. 

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ascension at Jeanerette

Loreauville at Franklin

Highland Baptist at St. Edmund

Friday, Sept. 27

Acadiana at Sulphur

Comeaux at Lafayette High

Southside at Barbe

Sam Houston at New Iberia

Neville at St. Thomas More

Notre Dame at Teurlings

Washington-Marion at Carencro

St. Martinville at Northside

Westgate at Tara

Breaux Bridge at Eunice

Cecilia at Jennings

Beau Chene at Abbeville

Opelousas at Church Point

Rayne at Berwick

Erath at North Vermilion

South Beauregard at Iota

Northwest at Crowley

Vermilion Catholic at Kaplan

St. Helena at LCA

Mamou at Port Barre

Catholic-NI at Delcambre

Gueydan at Oberlin

Ville Platte at North Central

Kinder at Opelousas Catholic

Westminster at Ascension Christian

