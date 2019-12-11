BREAUX BRIDGE — Following a 38-30 loss to visiting Lafayette High in the season opener for his team on Tuesday, Breaux Bridge basketball coach Chad Pourciau reminded his players about last year.
"I told the kids that we started 0-1 last year," Pourciau said. "We started the exact same way, losing to Acadiana in the Teurlings tournament, and we saw how that turned out. Hopefully this will be just one small flaw."
Last year, Breaux Bridge's flaws were few and far between. The Tigers finished the season with a 33-5 mark and won the Class 4A state title with a 61-58 victory over top-seeded Bossier.
The good news for Pourciau, who was named 4A Coach of the Year, is that he has to replace only one starter from the 2018-19 season.
The bad news is that it's Seth Alexander, a first-team all-state guard who is now a track and field athlete at Xavier-New Orleans.
"It hurts losing Seth's ball-handling, but the main thing that hurts is losing his intangibles," Pourciau said. "He was a 4.0 student, a yes-sir, no-sir guy, and the hardest worker I've ever seen in my life.
"He was everything you want a student-athlete to be and those intangible things — the leadership, the quality of person, the toughness — we can try to replace him but we can't."
Breaux Bridge's current roster is headlined by 6-foot-3 senior Deandre Hypolite, a second-team all-state selection who averaged 10.3 points last year.
"We have six seniors," Pourciau said. "This is a really good group. Deandre is as talented as they come. He's around 6-3 to 6-4 and plays really long with the wingspan of someone 6-9 or 6-10."
In the middle, the Tigers welcome back Trevonte Sylvester, who scored a team-high eight points versus Lafayette High.
"Trevonte is a 6-6 (Louisiana Tech) football commitment," Pourciau said. "He's our big man."
Dalton Alexander III scored 13 points in the state championship game versus Bossier, including a crucial 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining.
"Dalton is Seth's little brother," Pourciau said. "He's a good shooter for us. We also have a junior in Kyser Patt who hit some big shots for us tonight. He did the same thing last year. Kyser plays receiver for us in football."
Hypolite scored seven points against Lafayette High (5-0). Patt added six points, and Alexander scored five.
"That's the thing about us. We have balanced scoring," Pourciau said. "Seth was our leading scorer with about 14 points per game. It's not like somebody has to go out and get 30 points.
"We're going to defend. That's what we pride ourselves on, making the game ugly and trying to beat you up on the glass. We really just try to impose our will and score ugly."
Another returning starter is guard Dartravien Girod, one of the state's top football prospects.
"I'll tell you what. This is what I love about (Girod)," Pourciau said. "He's a star wide receiver, but when it comes to basketball he's perfectly fine being a role player.
"He's going to be a tough guy. He's going to guard, he's going to rebound, he's going to defend. He's not going to look to score a whole lot. He wants to win. I can't compliment him enough. He likes to win."
Two other football standouts — Tylynn Menard and Kavion Martin — play pivotal roles.
"Menard was a three-year starter at cornerback, and Kavion was the tailback for us," Pourciau said. "They both guard their tails off on defense. With the seniors and Patt, we have seven capable guys, and we even have some young guys we'll be counting on."
Breaux Bridge played well on defense Tuesday, holding the Lions to 21 points below their average.
"We weren't real good offensively," Pourciau said. "No. 1 (6-7 center Cory Dunning) killed us, man. He's really good. He dominated us.
"Defensively, we weren't bad. We gave up 38 points and lost. We're just different this year. Seth's gone. We'll have to figure it out. I have to figure it out. Once we figure it out and gel, I think we'll be fine."