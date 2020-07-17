High school swimming has one major advantage over other sports when trying to effectively operate during coronavirus social distancing situations.
Its “playing field” actually kills the coronavirus.
“The CDC has come out and said the virus doesn’t survive in the chlorine,” Southwest Louisiana Swim League coordinator and Ascension Episcopal coach Colleen Barczyk said. “It’s a safe place to be. It’s the safest place to be. Chlorine is a great thing.”
Consequently, Barczyk and other swimming coaches around the Acadiana area were given the go-ahead by the LHSAA this past week to begin planning a fall swimming season.
While club swimming runs throughout the calendar year, the high school swimming meet season typically begins in September and ends right before Thanksgiving.
“We’re starting the process,” Barczyk said. “There are still many unanswered questions. But at least we’ve been proactive.”
While high school conditioning work is just beginning in preparation for a mid-August start to school practice sessions, club swimming has been active since the governor ended the stay-at-home order in mid-May.
“It’s been crazy,” she said. “My staff works all day long. They get there at 6:30 and don’t leave until 6 or so at night. we’re having to social distance at the wall and social distancing entering and exiting the pools. We disinfect a lot, but when you’re in the water, you’re really safe.
“Kids walk in to the pool area with a mask and leave with a mask. Every time a kid needs to go to the bathroom, our staff cleans the bathroom … every time.”
So while there’s a good chance the high school swimming season can happen in the Acadiana area, it won’t be without difficulty.
Normally, each program competes in four meets, plus a district meet and a regional meet before the state meet in November. That’s usually 19 total meets during the league regular season.
“I don’t think there’s any way we’ll run all 19 meets this season,” Barczyk said. “So you won’t get as many meets and it’ll have to look different.”
One of the most complicated aspects for swimming will be the warm-up process. Typically, swimmers warm up 10 or even more per lane. Under the current guidelines, only three will be allowed per lane.
Like in other sports, the overriding idea will be to limit the numbers. In the past, a meet could include as many as 200 swimmers, but averaging around 120. In 2020, that number will need to drop down to 50.
No definitely decisions have been made yet, but “we’ll have to limit the size of a team and we might even have to cut rosters.”
The format of each meet will also be dramatically different. No details have been finalized, but quad meets – perhaps even done virtually – may be required.
In other words, instead of actually racing against your opponents, teams may have to swim separately and just compare times.
Moreover, swimmers will likely be required to exit the building as soon as they exit the pool, while the next group leaves the bleachers to enter the blocks.
Another big change could also be eliminating relay races.
“It would be hard to social distance during a relay,” Barczyk said.
The use of automatic timing plays a big part in pulling off the season as well.
“I guess our biggest thing we’d run more meets with smaller teams – and make sure we’d limit the amount of people in the building,” she said. “I think the biggest timing and using automatic timing, so that we don’t have to have timers in the building.”
The Southwest Louisiana Swim League, which includes swimmers from Morgan City to Lake Charles, is headquartered at the Robicheaux Recreation Center pool at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette.
“We’re very fortunate here,” Barczyk said. “The city has been awesome about this. They’re working with us and being very cooperative. In places like New Orleans, I’m not even sure if they’re going to be able to practice.
“Again, there are still so many questions.”