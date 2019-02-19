As the old mantra goes, the playoffs are all about surviving and advancing. So for Teurlings Catholic senior Lizzy Ratcliff, knowing the best season Teurlings has had in more than decade didn’t end with a thud, she can now take a deep breath and focus on what’s next.
Because the fifth-seeded Lady Rebels, winners of their last 19 games, made a 47-43 regional-round victory against 12th-seeded Vandebilt Catholic much too close for comfort. After leading by as many as 18 in the third quarter, the Lady Terriers used a 14-0 run to close the gap to four points in the final period.
Even a 12-0 Teurlings run that ensued didn’t put Vandebilt away for good. The Lady Terriers responded with a 13-1 run late to keep coach Joe Heintz and the Lady Rebels sweating until the final buzzer.
“We were close to kind of breaking it open," Heintz said. "They hit a couple of shots to get back in it and made it tight the rest of the way.”
Still, Teurlings, which won its first playoff game in nine years last year, maintained its winning streak and did something it hasn’t done since 2007 — reach the quarterfinals.
That run in 2007, in which the Lady Rebels fell in the Class 3A semifinals to Capitol, was the final year at Teurlings for current UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead. When Brodhead led Teurlings to the 2002 Class 3A state championship, current McNeese State women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer was a part of the squad. Ratcliff will play for Cryer in Lake Charles starting next season.
“Honestly, I can sleep a little better tonight knowing we got it over with,” said Ratcliff, who finished with 15 points despite fouling out. “This is the furthest we’ve gone since I’ve been here and I think the past, like, decade. So I’m excited. I just want to get to Alexandria.”
Foul trouble for Ratcliff and junior forward Megan Enderlin didn’t help Teurlings’ cause late, but Ratcliff acknowledged complacency may have set in once the lead swelled to nearly 20 points. The defensive intensity the Lady Rebels used to build the lead disappeared.
“We didn’t communicate well on defense,” Heintz said. “We left a couple of girls open a couple of times. I don’t know maybe we were just tired toward the end and didn’t communicate well. Obviously, we just didn’t take care of the basketball like we have should have toward the end.
We had (breakaways) a couple of times, and we didn’t convert. If we convert a couple of those times, we win a little bit easier going down the stretch.”
In some ways, Teurlings is learning how to deal with success on the fly, but Heintz appreciates having a "teachable moment" with a postseason victory. The opposite would mean the end of the season.
“That’s what we told the girls,” Heintz said. “We were up double-digits with a minute and a half, two minutes, left in the game. But in this stage in the game, if you lose, you’re turning in your uniform the next day.
"So everyone’s going to give you their best shot from here on out. They’re not bad teams left. Everybody’s good. So we just got to realize we got to play until there are no more zeroes left on the clock.”
Considering the opponent, playing a four-quarter game shouldn’t be a problem for Teurlings in the quarterfinals. The Lady Rebels will travel to New Orleans to play the defending champions in Division II, fourth-seeded Ursuline, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Playing the reigning champs is just fine by Ratcliff, however.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Ratcliff. “I want to play them and prove we’re better.”