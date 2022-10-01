St. Thomas More scored on each of its four first-half possessions and then withstood a second-half comeback bid in a 42-21 non-district win at home over Denham Springs.
The turning point came in the fourth quarter, however.
Trailing 28-21, Denham Springs recovered a fumble near midfield and drove to the Cougars 25-yard line before the drive stalled on fourth-and-five.
Christian McNees then sprinted 43 yards around the left end on a reverse that led to a 5-yard Charlie Payton touchdown run and a 35-21 lead for the Cougars with 7:36 remaining.
"That fourth down stop was crucial because if they ever got the lead, they would've been content to keep the ball as long as possible like they did in the first quarter," Cougars coach Jim Hightower said.
The Cougars received the opening kickoff and scored in less than three minutes. Sam Altmann, who completed 5 of 6 passes on the drive, threw a 10-yarder to Tanner Hornback that set up a one-yard Payton run.
Denham Springs (4-1) answered with a time-consuming drive that extended into the second quarter. On fourth-and-12, quarterback Jerry Horne moved the chains with a 20-yard pass to Rylan Hyatt. Fullback R.J Johnson then evened the score with a five-yard run.
"This was a really tough victory," Hightower said. "Coach (Brett) Beard and his staff had a great game plan. They played hard. Our kids played hard and made the plays they needed to play."
The Cougars (4-1) made a lot of plays in the second quarter, scoring three times to take a 28-7 halftime lead.
Altmann got things started when the junior found Hayes Moncla for a 24-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone. The Cougars began their next possession at the Yellow Jackets 42, and Will Taylor cashed in on third-and-11 with a 31--yard screen pass to Connor Stellly.
After another Denham Springs punt, a 44-yard run by Hutch Swilley got the Cougars into the red zone. Altmann finished the drive with a four-yard pass to McNees.
"I was really pleased with the first half," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "I told the kids that we've been here. We've gone up against some great teams and been efficient with what we do. The question now is, 'Can we do it in the second half?'"
It was Denham Springs that took charge in the third quarter, though.
Each team punted on its first possession of the second half. On the Yellow Jackets' second possession, Horne found repeated success in the passing game and the sophomore tossed a 15-yard TD to Camron Elrick with 2:55 left in the third.
The Yellow Jackets then recovered an onside kick, and Horne's 20-yard completion to Micah Harrison (10-117) put the ball on the STM 7. Cam Kelly (16-64) reduced the deficit to 28-21 with a five-yard run.
Horne completed 21 of 34 passes for 241 yards. Senior Liberty University quarterback commitment Reese Mooney, who started the previous week, didn't take any snaps.
Altmann completed 22 of 26 passes for 283 yards and two scores. Swilley rushed for 67 yards on nine carries with a TD and added four receptions for 74 yards. Connor Stelly led the Cougars with four catches for 73 yards, followed by Hornback (5-57).
"I'm super proud of Sam," Savoie said. "You're talking about a kid who, work-ethic wise, is always out here. He's always getting groups of receivers to get out here and throw. My main focus with him has been game management, decision making and getting the ball to the right guys.
Tonight, not only did he get the ball to them, but he also made some plays, some deep balls that were just phenomenal. Our receivers were able to do a lot of things and find some (advantageous) matchups. We're probably nine-deep at receiver. From a coaching standpoint, it's awesome because it's all about the team. They all buy into it."
Savoie also praised Altmann for delivering a block on McNees' fourth-quarter reverse.
"He had a huge block on the defensive end that sprung it to the second level," Savoie said.