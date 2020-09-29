Wondering who your favorite team is facing this week and what night they're playing? Check out the Acadiana area prep football schedule for week 1.
Thursday Oct. 1
Westgate at New Iberia
Centerville at Delcambre
Beau Chene at Pine Prairie
Friday Oct. 2
Acadiana at LCA
Notre Dame at Comeaux
Southside at Franklin
Lafayette High at Patterson
Carencro at West Monroe
Plaquemine at St. Thomas More
Opelousas at Teurlings
Peabody at Northside
St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge
Cecilia at Crowley
Rayne at Welsh
Ville Platte at Eunice
Church Point at Kaplan
Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville
De La Salle at Catholic-NI
East Ascension at Northwest
Erath at Morgan City
Iota at Lake Arthur
Central Catholic-MC at Loreauville
Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic
Gueydan at Jeanerette
Westminster at Hanson
North Central at Mentorship Academy
St. Edmund at Avoyelles
Saturday Oct. 3
Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion