BOYS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 26-Feb.1)
Monday’s games
Grand Lake at Sam Houston, Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Glenmora at Midland
Tuesday’s game
3-5A - St. Thomas More at Comeaux
4-4A - Eunice at Teurlings, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington Marion
5-4A - Carencro at Walker, St. Thomas More at Northside
6-4A - Opelousas at Cecilia
5-3A - Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Northwest
6-3A - Abbeville at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Crowley, Erath at St. Martinville
6-2A - Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary, Franklin at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Loreauville
4-1A - East Beauregard at Gueydan
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC, North Central at St. Edmunds, Sacred Heart at Westminster
8-1A - Centerville at Vermilion Catholic, Covenant Christian at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Hanson Memorial
7-B - Bell City at Hathaway, Midland at Episcopal of Acadiana, JS Clark at Lacassine
6-C - Northside Christian at Starks
Thursday’s game
Central Catholic at Teurlings, Beau Chene at Patterson, Franklin at Lafayette Christian, St. Edmund at Sacred Heart, Midland at Bell City
Friday’s game
3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Lafayette at Barbe, Sulphur at Sam Houston, Southside at New Iberia
4-4A - Eunice at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at LaGrange
5-4A - Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Westgate
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Cecilia at Livonia
5-3A - Mamou at Church Point, Northwest at Iota, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Notre Dame at Port Barre
7-2A - Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Houma Christian
4-1A -Gueydan at Hamilton Christian
5-1A - Catholic-PC at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at North Central, St. Edmund at Sacred Heart
8-1A - Hanson Memorial at Centerville, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Lacassine, JS Clark at Hathaway
6-C - Northside Christian at Hackberry
Saturday’s game
New Iberia at Karr, Madison Prep at Southside, North Central at Lafayette Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 27-Jan. 31)
Tuesday’s game
3-5A - Acadiana at Lafayette, Comeaux at Southside, Sulphur at New Iberia,
4-4A - LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at LaGrange,
5-4A - Carencro at Walker, St. Thomas More at Northside, Westgate at Teurlings Catholic
6-4A - Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Cecilia
5-3A - Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Northwest
6-3A - Abbeville at David Thibodeaux, Kaplan at Crowley, Erath at St. Martinville, St. Martinville at Zachary
6-2A - Port Barre at Lafayette Christian
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary, Franklin at Catholic-New Iberia, Jeanertte at Loreauville
4-1A - East Beauregard at Gueydan
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Catholic PC, North Central at St. Edmund, Sacred Heart at Westminster
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Central Catholic
7-B - Bell City at Hathaway
Wednesday’s Game
St. Michael the Archangel at Teurlings Catholic
Thursday’s Game
St. Edmund at Sacred Heart, Midland at Bell City
Friday’s game
3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Lafayette at Barbe, Southside at New Iberia
4-4A - Eunice at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at LaGrange
5-4A - Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Westgate
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Livonia at Cecilia
5-3A - Mamou at Church Point, Northwest at Iota, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodeaux at St. Martinville
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Notre Dame at Port Barre
7-2A - Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Catholic-New Iberia, Franklin at Loreauville
5-1A - Catholic PC at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at North Central
8-1A - Centerville at Hanson Memorial, Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
(Jan. 26-Feb. 1)
Monday’s game
DeRidder at Sam Houston, Abbeville at Erath, Notre Dame at Ascension Episcopal, Lafayette Christian at Opelousas Catholic
Tuesday’s game
Barbe at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Hammond at Lafayette, Southside at Sulphur, St. Thomas More at Beau Chene, Carencro at Westgate, Catholic-NI at E.D. White, Episcopal of Acadiana at Lafayette Christian
Wednesday’s game
St. Louis at Abbeville, Erath at Kaplan, Lake Charles Prep at North Vermilion, Teurlings at Cecilia, St. Martinville at Opelousas, Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic, Zachary at Episcopal of Acadiana, Opelousas Catholic at Westminster
Thursday’s game
Barbe at Leesville, Vandebilt Catholic at Lafayette, Bourgeois, H.L. Bourgeois at New Iberia, North Vermilion at Catholic-NI
Friday’s game
Opelousas Catholic at Acadiana, Sam Houston at Carencro, Vermilion Catholic at Westgate, Notre Dame at David Thibodaux, Beau Chene at Westminster
Saturday’s game
Ascension Episcopal at Southside, Sulphur at St. Thomas More, Abbeville at Kaplan, Lake Charles Prep at Erath, North Vermilion at St. Louis
GIRLS SOCCER
(Jan. 26-Feb. 1)
Monday’s game
Erath at Vermilion Catholic, Highland Baptist at Morgan City, North Vermilion at Washington Marion
Tuesday’s game
Acadiana at Barbe, Comeaux at New Iberia, Sulphur at Southside, St. Thomas More at Beau Chene, Carencro at Westgate, Catholic-NI at Lafayette Christian, Bolton at Opelousas Catholic
Wednesday’s game
Episcopal of Acadiana at Ascension Episcopal, St. Louis at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at North Vermilion
Thursday’s game
Catholic-NI at Comeaux, Westgate at New Iberia
Friday’s game
Southside at Central Lafourche, Sam Houston at Carencro, St. Joseph at St. Thomas More, Loyola Prep at Teurlings, Episcopal of Acadiana at Episcopal
Saturday’s game
Barbe at West Monroe, Mandeville at Teurlings, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Vermilion Catholic at Lafayette Christian, Abbeville at St. Martinville, Erath at Cecilia, North Vermilion at St. Louis, Da La Salle at David Thibodaux