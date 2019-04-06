Coach Mike Thibodeaux acknowledged there was one exception in his time as the Teurlings Catholic baseball coach that a Rebels’ season was almost entirely smooth sailing.
That was 2016, when Teurlings won its first of three straight state championships. A Teurlings team loaded with future Division I players won a school-record 34 games and finished the season ranked inside the top 10 of MaxPreps and USA Today’s national polls. Thibodeaux earned National Coach of the Year honors by MaxPreps and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Even though the level of consistency was constant, Teurlings lost six games that year, including two of their first five and the regular-season finale.
“We don’t have ups and downs as much as we’ve had years before the winning and the state championships because guys understand that, every year with the exception of one, we didn’t just dominate from the beginning to the end of the season,” Thibodeaux said after Teurlings’ 2-0 win against Breaux Bridge on Saturday, handing the Tigers their second loss this season and extending the Rebels’ winning streak to four games. “It’s always a process. It’s what’s going on again here.”
So when Teurlings (17-9) was enduring a 3-6 stretch late last month, including dropping two games to rival St. Thomas More, Thibodeaux didn’t worry much. The Rebels had to be better, sure, but he trusted growth would come. It always seems to, and the championship standard Teurlings has helps with that.
“People ask all the time, ‘Is there pressure because of winning state championships the year?’ " Thibodeaux said. "No. It gives you confidence that if you stay on task and continue to work, then good things are coming. That’s what baseball is. It keeps young players from going in the tank whenever they lost or had some bad plays here and there. We’re better now tham we were two weeks ago, for sure.”
Consistency is certainly easier to maintain when your best pitcher is available, and before Saturday, Teurlings ace Peyton LeJeune wasn’t. LeJeune, a UL signee whose RBI double in the fifth proved to be game-winning run, didn’t pitch for two weeks while nursing a lingering shoulder injury.
But on Saturday against Breaux Bridge, No. 1 in Class 4A, Thibodeaux wanted to see how long LeJeune could go. The right-handed senior gave up three hits in six innings against a Tigers team that is difficult to strike out.
LeJeune outdueled Breaux Bridge right-hander Caleb Seroski, whose biting breaking ball helped him strike out seven. Meanwhile, Teurlings' aggressive approach at the plate netted nine hits, including three hits and an RBI from Dain Turner.
“We focused on throwing away from them and hitting the outside corner,” said LeJeune, who added he feels fresh after the pitching layoff. “So we really stayed there most of the game, and it was working. They were kind of getting around on the baseball and hitting a lot of ground balls.”
LeJeune’s defense was crucial, especially Braxton Gallet. LeJeune plays shortstop when he doesn’t pitch, but there isn’t much drop-off when Gallet takes his place. Gallet helped LeJeune escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the fourth with a double play and a long throw to first for the third out. In the fifth, Gallet charged a slow roller to leave a runner stranded at third base.
Gallet then relieved LeJeune in the seventh and retired the side in order.
“Honestly, he’s got some things that he brings to the mound that’s very unique,” Thibodeaux said of Gallet. “He’s got a unique slider. He’s awesome to have. He’s a weapon for us.”