Five years ago, in his first season as Iota head baseball coach, Leonard Cloud led his team to the Class 3A finals where the Bulldogs lost a close game to Berwick.
Now fast-forward to this year, and the Bulldogs and Berwick could be on a collision course again.
After Iota's two-out, seven-run rally in the seventh inning Thursday night to beat Rayne, the Bulldogs (25-2) moved up to No. 1 in the LHSAA's 3A power ratings ahead of No. 2 Berwick (24-6).
"We're in search of our first state championship," Cloud said Thursday before his team's 9-5 win at Rayne's Gossen Park.
"We have a great senior class. We expect a lot out of them because they're very athletic and play a lot of baseball. They want to win a state championship. They want to leave the program better than they found it, and the only thing left for them to do is win a state championship."
Matthew Crochet had the big blow of the seventh inning with a three-run double that put the Bulldogs ahead 6-5. Crochet, who is batting .358 this year, also got the win on the mound to improve his record to 7-0.
"I knew that if I got into the (batter's) box, it was on my shoulders, and I had to come through," Crochet said of his seventh-inning heroics. "We pass it on, that's our motto. In games like that, in tight situations, we have to pass it to the next guy, and I was the next man up.
"We never once thought we were out of this game. Nobody in this dugout expected to lose. We were loud. In the dugout, there was a lot of energy. Everyone believed, and I think that's what allowed us to come back."
Eli Ardoin (4-0, 2.62 ERA) and Nicholas Duplechain (4-1, 1.42 ERA, 41 K in 33.1 innings pitched) also anchor the pitching staff.
Crochet threw 2.1 innings in relief of Ardoin, who struck out five Wolves in 4.2 innings Thursday.
"Crochet usually comes out of the bullpen but has started in tournaments at the beginning of the season," Cloud said. "We like to close him out, but we'll also bring him in in any tight situation. It doesn't matter what inning it is."
Duplechain, who plays third base when he isn't pitching, has a scholarship offer from UNO. He leads the team with a .473 average and has hit six home runs with seven doubles and 36 RBIs.
Catcher Andrew Mouton (.447, 7 doubles, 2 triples), shortstop Tyler Lejeune (.393, 14 doubles, 2 HRs), Payton Daigle (.389), Luke Duhon (387, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HRs, 36 RBIs) and Dawson Wallace (.338, 7 doubles) are also swinging the bat well.
Lejeune has signed with the University of Arizona, while Wallace has an LSU-Eunice offer.
"Tyler can do it all," Cloud said of his leadoff hitter, who has also stolen 12 bases and recently hit for the cycle. "He sets the tone with his bat. His greatest attribute is how he runs the bases aggressively. He's always looking for the next bag, and that's what we preach."
Cloud also preaches attention to detail.
"A lot of people don't see the small things that we take pride in doing," he said, "and I think those small things lead to our success on the field. As far as strengths are concerned, we're a veteran team with the ability to run the bases and handle the bat throughout the lineup."
In regard to Thursday's come-from-behind win, Cloud said, "I love the fight in my team. We're going to fight to the last out. I believe in our lineup. It just took us a little longer than I expected to get going tonight."