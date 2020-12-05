1. AREA TEAMS STEPPING UP
The Acadiana area featured 16 teams in playoffs this week and saw over half of the area teams advance, as 10 area teams will be moving on to the next round. This included four teams winning on the road in Lafayette Christian, Eunice, Church Point and St. Martinville, two of which were lower seeds than their opponent in LCA and St. Martinville. The area powers Acadiana, Carencro and St. Thomas More took care of business in style, so the area appears stronger than ever heading into the next round.
2. RUNNING TEAMS PREVAILING
Prep football season normally isn't still going in December, so with the weather getting colder by the week, run heavy teams such as Acadiana, Carencro, Notre Dame and Church Point have hit their stride offensively in recent weeks. Old school offenses such as the veer and the wing-t are still proving to be very much alive and are paying off down the stretch with the weather making it tough on pass-first spread teams.
3. TOP QUARTERBACKS STILL THRIVING
While the extended season has presented some challenging weather conditions for passing, that hasn't stopped the areas top passers from thriving, including St. Thomas More's Walker Howard and Vermilion Catholic's Drew Lege. Howard started a little slow this week against Parkview Baptist, but he finished with 390 yards and led his team to a 35-0 rout, and Lege led a 33-20 comeback victory over Riverside in which he threw four touchdowns.