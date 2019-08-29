The growth of a high school football team from year to year can reveal itself in simple ways that don’t necessarily have anything to do with the game.
One good example of the Abbeville football program’s maturation in its third season under Kevin Kern was the Wildcats’ team picture day in early August.
“We did picture day faster than we’ve ever done,” Kern said in an interview that day, “and everything flowed a whole lot more.”
That’s just one instance of the unity of the 2019 Abbeville team, an uncommon trait in the five years Kern has been a part of the program. The Wildcats haven’t had much success in recent years, winning only 12 games over the last half decade and making the playoffs only once in that span (2015). Kern said his squad battled inconsistency through much of its 3-7 season a year go.
“It’s never as easy as it looks,” said Kern when asked what he’s learned the most during his time as a head coach.
But on paper, considering they return all five starters on the offensive line and junior quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien, Abbeville has an opportunity to improve their win total and contend for a playoff spot.
But first comes mastering the spread offense, which should fit the athletic O’Brien’s skill set and makes things easier on the offensive line, Kern said. The Wildcats ran the Wing T in Kern’s first year at the helm before switching to a flexbone, triple-option offense last season. The goal is to be balanced.
“It’s less schemes you have to learn,” Kern said of the benefits of the spread offense. “So we’ve made it more simple that they can pick up on things a whole lot better.”
O’Brien became the starting quarterback the final game of his freshman season.
“He just has a lot of poise,” Kern said. “I’m hoping to see great things out of him.”
The offensive line is a tight-knit group led by tackles, senior Marlon Coco and junior Cody McKenzie.
“They’re very quick for tackles — very aggressive tackles,” Kern said. “They’re not the supersized (linemen), but they really do a good job and they really help us. Last year, we succeeded on getting to the outside very often because of their speed and because of their agility.”
But perhaps the biggest key to offensive success will be how Kern handles a tailback-by-committee approach. The Wildcats are replacing their entire backfield from last year, including all-district second-teamers, Deion Williams and Tavian Menard. Williams led the Wildcats in rushing with 835 yards and eight touchdowns on 147 carries.
“I’m just waiting for somebody to step up to be able to handle that load,” Kern said. “Most of our running backs are starting linebackers. So we’re looking for somebody to be able to fill into that spot to where, if we don’t have to do it by-committee and somebody actually stands out that can handle the job, then they’ll get it full time.”
Though he didn’t mention any by name, Kern said there are about four players who could get carries. But seniors like Darrian Harrison and Christian Alvarez, the latter of whom was a first-team all-district performer last year, are starting linebackers, so Kern would prefer to limit the amount of time certain players are seeing on both sides of the ball.
Senior Charles Shufford will likely be featured heavily in the backfield, as well as at the slot. The 5-foot-5, 140-pound athlete is also one of the team’s best leaders.
“Charles runs routes really well,” Kern said. “He’s an all-state powerlifter. He’s not very big in size, but he’s also one of those guys in the mix for running back. … It’s kind of hard to (identify) one particular receiver — that’s why I hate to give names — because they all do something different that helps us out. I don’t know how to explain it, but they all have their own little special qualities.
“One’s really fast who can get the deep ball. One’s very good at positioning. One runs his routes and gets open. One’s a really good receiver who can run over people. So they all kind of have their own little (specialty).”
All three of the last year's starting linebackers — Harrison, Alvarez and Jamal Hoffpauir — return. Like the receivers, Kern said, each linebacker brings something different to the table.
Kern said they have the most depth in trenches, on both sides of the ball, “that I’ve ever seen at this school.” Abbeville is moving from a 4-2-5 base defense to a traditional 4-3 scheme. The four-man front will feature returning starter Joshua Landry at defensive end.
“We probably have about 25 strong,” Kern said. “It’s usually you have more receivers and (defensive backs), but we have a very large group of linemen. So that’s going to help us out to be able to fill in here or there.”
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 North Vermilion
13 RAYNE
20 Vermilion Catholic
27 BEAU CHENE
October
4 Eunice
11 St. Martinville*
17 CROWLEY*
25 CARENCRO
November
1 Kaplan*
8 ERATH*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS