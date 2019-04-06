For the second time this season, Lafayette High took Barbe to extra innings only to fall just short in a 4-2 loss at home on Saturday.

"It was just like the first one against them," Lafayette High coach Sam Taulli said. "Almost a carbon copy. We went over there and got beat in 10 innings by a walk-off home run."

In the bottom of the ninth Saturday, the Mighty Lions (17-6, 7-2) put themselves in great position to get the win but failed to capitalize.

"The momentum changed when we got the bases loaded with nobody out and didn't hit it deep enough and got thrown out at home plate," Taulli said. "That was the momentum-switch, and then when you walk the leadoff hitter in extra innings, you're asking for a disaster."

Barbe (25-2, 9-0), which is ranked first in the state and as high as No. 4 in the nation, then scratched out two runs in the top of the 10th on four walks (two intentional) and a bunt single.

"That's where they beat you," Taulli said. "Executing on bunts and things like that … steals. That's where they put pressure on you and beat you, and until we get to that level they'll keep beating us."

Lafayette starter Randon Cahanin allowed only five hits and two runs, on solo homers, over seven innings. Two of the five hits didn't leave the infield.

"He made one mistake," Taulli said of Cahanin. "On the ball that (Damon) Fountain hit, it was supposed to be a fastball away. He missed back over the plate and the guy hit it. You can't ask a 17-year-old not to make a mistake. Nobody's perfect.

"(Fountain) hit that pitch. You have to tip your hat to him. You missed your location, and the guy hit it. But other than that, I couldn't ask for anything more. He did a great job changing speeds, changing locations and keeping guys off balance. That's the way he pitches."

Tyler LeBlanc moved over from first base and tossed two effective innings in relief of Cahanin.

"I didn't want LeBlanc to go too far because he's scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Sam Houston," Taulli said. "(Jacob) Tate usually has much better command than he had today. He couldn't get ahead of the count early on before he got a feel for his curveball."

The Mighty Lions took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when leadoff man Brock Miller singled, stole second, reached third on a passed ball and scored on an infield hit by LeBlanc.

After Barbe evened it at 1-1 on a homer by shortstop and clean-up hitter Davis Meche in the top of the second, Lafayette moved back ahead 2-1 on a towering solo shot by No. 8 hitter Xan Saunier in the bottom half of the inning.

"Meche was just able to get the barrel of the bat out on that one," Taulli said.

Barbe starter Jack Walker struck out 11 in six innings.

"The kids fought hard but you still have to find a way, when you're playing a quality team like Barbe, not to shoot yourself in the foot," Taulli said.