Lafayette Christian coach Jacob Broussard kind of jokes with his Knights that the world hasn’t been right since March 10, 2020.
On that day, LCA’s boys basketball team suffered a 51-41 double overtime loss to Episcopal of Baton Rouge in the Division III state semifinals.
Redemption is still very much on the Knights’ mind two years later when the same two programs meet at 4 p.m. in Thursday’s state semifinals at the Cajundome.
“It’s time to right a wrong,” said Broussard, whose Knights then lost to Dunham 45-28 in last year’s semifinals. “It’s time.”
Episcopal (25-7) got here thanks to a 46-44 quarterfinals win over Dunham, while LCA (24-8) blasted Catholic High of New Iberia 60-35.
The winner of this contest will meet the Newman-St. Thomas Aquinas winner for the state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“This team has a different kind of team chemistry,” Broussard said. “They’re really close. They’ve had to really dig deep in several games during the course of the season. For example, we beat a very good Northside team with only five players due to COVID.”
Defense has always been a key to LCA’s success. Defending Episcopal effectively figures to be more of a mental challenge.
“They run a five-man motion,” Broussard said. “They’ve got a really smart team. They really get you moving. All five of their guys can screen. If they can get you moving and chasing, they can make you look silly.”
Another big part of the Knights’ progress this season is the progress of 6-6 sophomore forward Kam Williams, who is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds a game.
“Last year, we was basically just focused on shooting the ball,” Broussard explained. “This year, he’s doing a much better job of using his body, he’s taking the ball to the rim, he’s rebounding the ball well and he’s blocking shots like nobody else is on our team. He’s really had some incredible blocked shots this season.
“If he can improve upon his on-ball defense next season, he could reach a whole other level. He’s definitely a difference-maker as a player.”
The Knights also lean on Masey Lewis in the paint at 12 points and six rebounds a game, as well as Braylon Richard at 11 points a game.
“Braylon runs the show for us, and Masey is just a force for us inside,” Broussard said. “I also feel like we have more depth off the bench this year.
“If we can shoot the ball well, I think we’ll be a tough out. Our kids are hungry.”