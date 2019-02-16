Not even the flu could slow down Camryn Chretien as Teurlings Catholic rallied from an early deficit to get past University High 3-1 in a Division III girls semifinal playoff game Friday at Teurlings Field.

The speedy junior broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the 38th minute of the first half and tacked on another late in the second half to send the second-seeded Rebels to next week's state finals.

+12 STM clinches fourth state finals appearance in six years with early scoring outburst against Central Lafourche It’s easy to forget how difficult it is to do this year in and year out because the St. Thomas More girls soccer program makes state final app…

"She's definitely fast," Teurlings head coach David Lapeyrouse said. "Camryn had a good game today. She had the flu all week so she didn't practice. She was pretty sick but was able to come out here and have a good game. That last goal was just a phenomenal finish on her part."

The No. 3-seeded Cubs finished the season 18-5-4.

"I thought that Teurlings came out really strong," U-High head coach Melissa Ramsey said. "They're a very good team. Like I've said before, they have no weaknesses on that team. They played really well tonight. I think my girls tried and worked really, really hard but Teurlings was just the better team tonight."

The Cubs struck first on a penalty kick by Victoria Lebarre in the 23rd minute.

"It was a hand ball in the box and then Victoria stepped up and did a really good job finishing that PK," Ramsey said.

Teurlings answered in the 28th minute when a Cub inadvertently knocked the ball into her team's goal.

"It was just a miscommunication between my center back and my goalie," Ramsey said. "Those things happen."

Shortly thereafter, Chretien streaked down the left side to give the Rebels the lead for good.

"On the first goal, Emily Sonnier was dribbling down the line and I saw a passing lane so I decided to go in," Chretien said. "She passed it to me and I saw the (defender) was on my right foot. It was going to be hard to shoot with my right foot because it's my more dominant foot, but I had to shoot with it so I clipped it with the outside of the my foot into the net."

Her second goal came with Teurlings down a player after Kaitlyn Poirrier received a double yellow card.

"It was two defenders, the keeper and me," Chretien said. "They had a miscommunication with their defender and the keeper. The keeper came out to grab the ball. I saw an opportunity to beat the defender by getting in between her and the keeper, and I just chipped it in."

There was controversy in the 13th minute of the first half when the Cubs had a goal taken off the scoreboard.

Lily Mittendorf punched in a free kick following a penalty but the officials conferred and called for a re-kick that was successfully fielded by Teurlings goalie Lauren Starwood.

"To be honest, I do not know what happened," Ramsey said. "I don't understand how you can change a call after the referee has made the call. I've never seen that happen before, so I'm bit a confused."

Newman ousts Catholic-New Iberia in soccer playoffs Newman coach Tooraj Badie told his team to be more aggressive to start the second half of its Division IV state semifinal playoff match agains…

"The ref called a foul and it was a procedure thing," Lapeyrouse said. "They had never blown the whistle. It was one of those things where I'm glad the referees got it right. They discussed it, talked about it and got the call right, and so it worked on our side."

Lapeyrouse talked about taking Teurlings (20-2-3) to the finals in his first year at the helm.

"At the end of the day, these girls have worked hard all year," he said. "They bought into my style of coaching. They put the work in all year to put themselves in a place to where they have chances. It's on them and it's all on the parents who supported that, too.

"We had a little case of the nerves tonight and were tight in the first 15-to-20 minutes. Give University a ton of credit because they're a good team. They're very organized, well-coached and physical."