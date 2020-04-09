The LHSAA announced the cancellation of its remaining championship events and its spring sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A memo detailing the LHSAA's decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season was sent to member schools Thursday morning. The same memo was sent to media and posted on the LHSAA’s website.
The memo from executive director Eddie Bonine came after a vote of the LHSAA’s executive committee during a closed conference call meeting Wednesday. The committee's decision was based on recommendations from Bonine and his staff, and response to the decision was supportive.
“It seems like now we’ve seen it all. If you look back in time, world wars could not stop sports,” Archbishop Rummel athletic director Jay Roth said. “This virus has shut everything down. In war times, you had people dying in other countries. This is people dying in our own cities. It’s tough for young students, but we have to try and understand there are lives at stake in our communities.”
In the memo to schools, Bonine referenced the fact that schools remain closed until at least April 30 and that many students have moved to remote learning.
He said the continuing impact of the coronavirus prompted a recommendation to cancel remaining LHSAA events.
Bonine said in the memo: “Since that announcement (distance learning, closure until April 30), and due to the severity of the virus and its spread, the continued uncertainty of circumstances surrounding our membership, their facilities, coupled with the importance of protecting the health and safety of our athletes, their families, potential spectators, coaches and game officials, the LHSAA’s executive committee, on recommendations from this office and staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-20 winter and spring sports championships, as well as all sports regular seasons ...”
Episcopal athletic director Randy Richard was on a conference call with his coaches when he received Bonine’s memo and read it to them.
“It was sad to read … really sobering,” Richard said. “The thing we have to do now is prepare for what comes next. With the guidance of the LHSAA and government officials moving forward, we hope to find a way to honor our seniors and our teams in the weeks ahead, keeping in mind social distancing and any other mandates in place.”
The LHSAA shut down all sports after completing its boys basketball tournament title games last month in keeping with a mandate from Gov. John Bel Edwards that closed schools starting March 16.
Bonine and his staff continued to make plans for abbreviated spring seasons that would include championship events, even after the school closure extended.
Other administrators and coaches said Thursday’s announcement was not a surprise and they support it, while acknowledging the sadness of a loss of spring seasons.
“For me, this is twofold: It is sad because I’m back coaching softball this year, and I felt like we had a chance to win a state title,” North Vermilion Principal Tommy Byler said.
“At the same time, you have to trust the decision the LHSAA has made. None of us sit in their position, and we don’t have all the information they based this decision on.”
Central football coach/athletic director Sid Edwards told his coaches last month that he did not expect the LHSAA to complete its school seasons. Since then, Edwards has cared for family members who contracted coronavirus, making him a strong supporter of the LHSAA’s choice.
“It is 100% the right thing to do,” Edwards said. “Is it sad? Yes. You have to think about the health of and well-being of your students, their families and the community.
“When you go out in public, you don’t know who does or doesn’t have it. Nobody is shooting at you or trying to give it to you, but you may be dodging invisible bullets.
“The next thing we need to do is look at when it will be safe to gather and safely start to work and plan for next year. I’m not sure when that will be.”
Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander added: “Schools are more than a letter grade they receive … they’re about relationships with students, coaches, teachers and the community. We’re missing that right now by not having athletics and it’s OK to grieve that loss.
“My hope is that we will be able to honor our seniors and teams. In cases like this, we have to trust the decisionmakers we have like the LHSAA and our government officials. They have the knowledge to make those tough decisions.”