If there was ever a time for a neutral observer of high school baseball in Louisiana to check out the state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur, Monday would be the day. That day will offer something rarely seen in today’s era of prep baseball.
Because the state tournament schedule has been revised due to inclement weather, it created an unusual situation in which the 12 teams that won semifinal games on Wednesday will have had four days off. That means that all of those finalists will have their full complement of pitchers available to them Monday, regardless of how many pitches any pitcher threw Wednesday.
So, in all likelihood, several of Monday’s championship games will feature aces going head to head. That rarely happens because most teams use their No. 1 pitcher in the semifinals to raise their chances of reaching the finals, and, depending on how many pitches he throws, the ace is usually unavailable for the title game two days later.
The maximum amount of pitches the LHSAA allows a pitcher to throw in any game is 115, and three days of rest are required if he fires at least 85 pitches. Only two days of rest are required if a pitcher records between 60 and 84 tosses. If a pitcher throws under 60 pitches in a semifinal, he’s usually available to return for the championship game based on the way the tournament is normally formatted.
For Acadiana area finalists, Opelousas Catholic and Ascension Episcopal, this is a welcome sign. Both teams operated Thursday under the assumption their aces would be burned for the Division IV and Division III championship games.
Though Opelousas Catholic coach Justin Boyd still wanted to monitor how his ace feels and hadn’t made a decision on his pitching plans as of Friday, Cameron Gauthier will be available after throwing a complete game against Ascension Catholic in an 8-3 victory Wednesday. On 109 pitches, Gauthier held the Bulldogs to one earned run and struck out six.
More importantly, Boyd saved the rest of the OC staff for the championship game originally scheduled for Friday. Now, however, Boyd may find himself starting a second straight game.
“I’m looking forward to Monday, having everybody available for whatever we need,” Boyd said Friday. “Me and my assistant coaches are still kind of talking what route we’re going to go for Monday, so it might be Monday before game-time decision. I kind of want to see how Cameron feels Saturday and Sunday.”
If Boyd does decide to start Gauthier, he could square off against Ouachita Christian’s Ty Pankey, a lefty who held Central Catholic to one run and struck out six over seven innings in a 3-1 victory. Ouachita Christian has won 23 straight games.
“Mentally, pitching was over for him for this year,” Boyd said of Gauthier. “He would have thrown (Friday) if could be, but the rules don’t allow that. Now, with the weather giving us a chance, we’re not really sure who we’re going to start on Monday.”
Similarly, Ascension Episcopal coach Lonny Landry hadn’t made a decision by Friday if he wanted to bring back ace Sean Michael Brady, the McNeese State signee who threw 115 pitches in Wednesday’s 8-6 win against St. Thomas Aquinas. Brady hit the pitch limit on an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh with the game tied at 4. Preston Ocmand recorded the final six outs for the Blue Gators, as third-seeded Ascension Episcopal won 8-6 in nine innings.
If Brady, who struck out seven against the Falcons is ready to go, he could match up against Calvary Baptist’s Cade Hart. Hart dazzled in a shutout of Catholic-New Iberia on Wednesday, scattering five hits and striking out eight on 90 pitches. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Monday on Field 41.
“If all things are said and done and both Hart and Brady are well-rested and feeling good, it’s definitely going to make out for a really good championship game — two (aces) going at each other on the mound,” Landry said.
"Most schools of our size, you’re lucky to have two dominant arms. Either way, I felt confident, if we were to play (Friday), with whichever guy we had on the mound. They’ve done it all year, so I wasn’t, like, disappointed. But if you can have two (aces) matching up on the mound, that calls for a really good high school baseball game.”
But for Division V finalist Northside Christian, the extra time off didn’t benefit the second-seeded Warriors in the same way it did Ascension and OC. Both of Northside Christian coach Broc Hernandez’s pitchers, Dustin Hernandez and Keegan Foreman, would have been available for the finals because each threw less than 60 pitches in the semifinals. Their plan worked out perfectly in a 4-3 win.
But their opponent in the championship game, fifth-seeded Runnels, will have its top arm will be available. Ricky Harrison struck out eight and notched a complete game in a 7-2 upset of Claiborne Christian.
“Everybody, to some extent, tries to save their pitching as much as they can for the finals, and some teams were able to do it and some teams weren’t,” Broc Hernandez said. “We have teams that actually lost out by pulling their ace and ended up putting him back him at the end of the game, and it was just too late. If they had known the circumstances, they could have just left him in the whole game.”