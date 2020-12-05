St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower was a bit concerned about a long three-week layoff prior to postseason play.
And by the incredibly high standards of the Cougars’ offense, it showed at times … turning it over on downs three times in the first half.
Instead of it being trouble for the No. 2-seeded Cougars, however, STM’s defense stepped up huge in leading the way to a 35-0 win over No. 7 Parkview Baptist in the Division II quarterfinals Friday at Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars (now 8-0) will host University High on Friday in the Division II semifinals.
“The defense did such a super job,” Hightower said. “That makes it a lot easier to be off a little on offense when you got the defense played like it did tonight.”
Defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said it was his unit’s turn after all.
“We talked about it on the sidelines,” Tidwell said. “A lot of times the offense is helping us out, so it’s our turn to help them out. Like you said, the offense sputtered a little bit. I’ve got to say that it was Parkview’s defense that did that.
“They played very well. They did some good things in their coverage. We were a tad off tonight in the first half, so we had to step up and play a little harder.”
Tidwell’s bunch limited Parkview’s offense to only six first downs, 61 yards rushing and only 49 passing for the game.
“We really played base defense and worked all week on getting control of the line and our guys did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Tidwell said. “When you do that, you have a great night.”
And while STM’s defense deserve most of the glory in this win, the Cougars’ offense still put up numbers that most offenses around the state would be envious of on a regular basis.
Quarterback Walker Howard had to scramble more than normal and threw more incompletions than usual, but he still was 27-of-48 for 390 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
“Yes, it’s the timing with the receivers and just the game action,” Hightower said. “Give credit to them (Parkview). They played real solid. They’ve got some athletes, especially on the bad end. They did a good job. They had a good plan.”
Jack Bech led the receivers with eight receptions for 153 yards. Joining him were Carter Arceneaux with six catches for 66 yards and a score, Carter Domingue with seven grabs for 57 and a touchdown and Paxton Perret with three receptions for 70 yards.
After not scoring in their first three possessions, Tobin Thevenot finally got STM on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 26.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
He finished with 43 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
“It was good enough,” Hightower said of the running game. “It was good when it needed to be. I’m pleased.”
The Cougars then began to heat up, getting an 8-yard TD pass to Carter Domingue before the half for a 14-0 lead. Thevenot and Christopher Morton each had rushing touchdowns in the third quarter and Arceneaux had a nice 18-yard TD catch in the back of the end zone to wrap up the scoring.
“I’m happy we got this game behind us,” Hightower said. “Again, Parkview has a quality football team. That’s a team that’s use to winning and have solid athletes. I’m definitely satisfied with the win and I’m looking forward to playing next week.
“I think having played the game now, we’ll probably be a little more on top of things.”