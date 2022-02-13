It’s not as easy as it seems.
The Teurlings Catholic wrestling program just makes it look like that.
Not only did the Rebels secure their 10th Division II state wrestling championship over the last 12 seasons, coach Kent Masson’s squad added a few all-time records along the way Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
For one, the Rebels advanced the most wrestlers into the finals than ever before.
And secondly, Teurlings scored more team points – 323 - than any Division II team in tournament history.
“I’m extremely happy to get 11 in the finals,” Masson said. “We had set a goal and hoped to get more than 10 in the finals. In 2011, we had 10 in the finals. We wanted to break that team record for ourselves.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do there. We also wanted to break a team and Division II for the number of points in a state tournament, which is 323, and we did that.”
Shaw finished as the runner-up with 269.5 points, followed by Rummel at 218.
"I really don’t know how we got here, but it’s a testament to the kids’ hard work and the parental support," Masson said of his program's historic dominance.
Leading the way for the Rebels’ charge was four individual state champions in freshman Brennan Romero at 106, Ashton Sonnier at 113, Ethan Boudreaux at 132 and John Paul Travasos at 170.
Three of those were expected, but Romero was a bit of a surprise.
“He had been wrestling well all year long,” Masson said. “He just got better and better every single time we stepped on the mat. We use a term for some wrestlers in the program, we call them ‘Hammers,’ because you know what you’re getting from them every single time. He became a hammer for us. We thought he would get to the finals. We didn’t know he would win.
“And then low and behold, he wins. He wrestled extremely well. We had a small game plan that was different than the first time we wrestled the kid from Rummel. We stuck to it. It was special to see him win a state championship as a freshman.”
For Sonnier, it was putting a bow on a spectacular 31-3 season.
“He only lost to one kid in the state all year – the 113 at Brother Martin,” Masson said of Sonnier. “Other than that, he dominated everybody else in the state. He dominated so much he went through Ken Cole unscored upon and if I’m not mistaken, I think he went through the state tournament unscored upon.
“That’s a testament to how technical he is as a wrestler and how hard-working he is and how incredible he is when he works like that. He’s a special wrestler.”
Even the only weight division – 160 pounds – that didn’t produce a Rebel on the winners stand was worthy of praise.
Senior Brayden Hebert accepted the challenge of wrestling out of his weight class when Zack Watkins suffered a season-ending injury. Travasos was moved to 170 and Hebert went from 145 to 160.
“He sacrificed for us and people don’t realize his sacrifice,” Masson said. “He had been wrestling 145 the whole year. I can’t say enough about him. I’m so proud of him and what he did.”
About the only thing Masson would have changed on the weekend was to have more Rebels win individual titles. For example, Joel Lanclos at 220 and Reid Bourgeois at 182 lost their quests to be repeat champions.
For the second time this season, Lanclos lost a tight decision to Carencro’s Quinn Collins in the finals.
“When you have a group of kids that you invest so much time in, you just want them to be successful,” Masson said. “You hope they all end up as state champions on an individual basis as well. I’m disappointed for them, but still overall, it was a really good weekend. We wrestled extremely well.”
