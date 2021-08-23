ST. MARTINVILLE TIGERS
WHAT WE KNOW
The St. Martinville offense has the ability to score from anywhere on the field. The Tigers only lost one starter from last year's 3A quarterfinals team and every skill position player returns, starting with quarterback Tanner Harrison.
"Tanner was all-district the last two years," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. "We're definitely expecting some great things from him. He has a good football IQ and is a fierce competitor. We can put him anywhere on the field and he'll master that."
The running backs and receivers are equally impressive with the top two rushers and top four receivers returning.
"Steven Blanco had a great breakout season," DeRouen said. "I think he ran for over 1,300 yards as a freshman. He improved as the season went on. In the spring, we thought he was one of the most improved players.
"Mandrel Butler will still get carries if he can stay healthy. Last year, he started off carrying some of the offensive load but injuries caught up with him some and hampered him some."
Harvey Broussard, Cullen Charles, Kyrin LeBlanc and tight end Phalijah Alexander will pose problems for opposing defenses.
"We just got Kyrin LeBlanc back," DeRouen said. "He broke his leg the first day of spring practice. I think he's played four games in his high school career, but he's going to pass the eye test. We have Harvey Broussard, a returning all-district player who is a 'Mr. Everything' on the field.
"Cullen Charles does some outstanding things at the receiver spot. They have explosive, big-play potential. We just have to be more consistent. I don't want to have to rely on explosive plays. I want to sustain drives so we can get our defense off the field as much as possible".
The Tigers return eight on defense, led by cousins Quinton and Mandrel Butler.
"Quinton and Mandrel are both four-year starters who are very much into strength and conditioning," DeRouen said. "They both started as freshmen on the undefeated team that went to the 4A quarterfinals.
"I think they want to take it a step further along with Tanner, who started as a freshman receiver on that team. Their leadership qualities are a good sight to see for the younger guys."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
While the Tigers have plenty of experience and talent at the starting positions, DeRouen is concerned about depth.
"I'm definitely happy with our starters," he said. "It's our back-ups and our depth that I'm worried about. We have a lack of depth. We only have a small senior group with maybe six playing on the field. We do have some good size. But after the starters, if we lose a fingernail, we're in trouble."
HOW WE SEE IT
St. Martinville has a tough non-district schedule against Cecilia, New Iberia, Breaux Bridge, Carencro and Westgate, which are all 4A and 5A programs.
The Tigers might not have a perfect record when District 6-3A action begins, but they'll certainly be battle-tested.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tanner Harrison
QB 6-2, 200, Sr.
Harrison is a dual-threat quarterback with a tailback's skills when he runs the football. He showed pinpoint accuracy by completing 6-of-7 passes for 159 yards with two TDs against Kaplan last year.
Mandrel Butler
RB/DB 5-10 185 Sr.
Butler was an All-Metro selection in 2020. "He plays a little bit of everything," DeRouen said. "It depends on who we're playing against. We just wish we had three or four like him because he does it all."
Javin Griffin
OL 6-3, 285, Sr.
"Javin is a three-year starter who was the runner-up in the shot put at the 3A state meet," DeRouen said. "He's a hard-nosed, gritty kid, who does all the right things. He's a good team leader."
Harvey Broussard
WR 6-4 175 Jr.
Broussard is a dangerous deep threat. He is the No. 21 ranked player in Louisiana by Rivals and has scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Louisville, Penn State, Hawaii and Arkansas.
Quinton Butler
DL 6-0 275 Sr.
Butler is a hyper-active defensive end who will command double teams by offensive linemen due to his ability to create pressure off the edge. He has a low-center of gravity and exceptional strength.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Pro-I
WR Harvey Broussard (6-4, 175, So.)*
WR Cullen Charles (6-1, 180, So.)*
WR Kyrin Leblanc (6-2, 210, Sr.)*
TE Phalijah Alexander (6-2, 200, Sr.)*
OT Javin Griffin (6-3, 285, Sr.)*
OG Javon Turpeau (5-11, 250, Jr.)*
C Joshua Cormier (5-10, 280, Sr.)*
OG Dylan Phillups (5-11, 250, So.)
OT Dorian Porter (6-2, 300, Jr.)*
QB Tanner Harrison (6-1, 200, Sr.)*
RB Steven Blanco (5-10, 210, So.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-2-5
DE Quinton Butler (6-0, 275, Sr.)*
DT Trashown Brown (6-1, 315, Jr.)*
DT Jermain Sparrow (5-10, 275, Jr.)*
DE Ahman Derouen (5-11, 250, Jr.)*
LB Kelton Marshall (5-11, 220, Sr.)*
LB Cameron Butler (5-10, 200, Jr.)
CB Lakavin James (5-9, 170, Jr.)*
CB Karon Jean Louis (6-0, 170, Jr.)*
FS Jaylin Clay (6-0, 170, Jr.)
SS Mandrel Butler (5-10, 185, Sr.)*
SS Delian Mallery (5-10, 175, So.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Xavier Kately, Billy Williams, Deontre Lewis, Joe Batiste, Dashon Vitto
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Vincent DeRouen
Record: 43-25 at St. Martinville (131-67 overall)
Assistants: Damon DeRouen, Jack Phillips, Kyle Poirier, Matt Roberts, Jamiah Nelson, Paul Phillips, Frank Williams, Justin McNear
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 CECILIA
Sept. 10 New Iberia
Sept. 17 BREAUX BRIDGE
Sept. 24 Westgate
Oct. 1 CARENCRO
Oct. 7 ABBEVILLE
Oct. 15 Kaplan
Oct. 22 ERATH
Oct. 29 TEURLINGS
Nov. 5 Crowley
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 7: at Kaplan
The Tigers faced Kaplan twice last season and were able to come away with victories both times, but the Pirates gave them all they could handle, and this year's contest will likely be no different with district title implications on the line.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Breaux Bridge 26-14
Beat Northside 27-0
Lost Carencro 53-0
Beat Abbeville 24-13
Beat Kaplan 32-20
Beat Erath 36-28
Lost Teurlings 59-19
Beat Crowley 54-14
Playoffs
Beat Kaplan 30-22
Beat Green Oaks 35-20
Lost Union Parish 47-6
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 8-3
2019: 5-6
2018: 12-1
2017: 6-5
2016: 6-5