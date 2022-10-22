In a game that came down to a couple of inches in favor of St. Thomas More, the Cougars did just enough on both sides of the football to avoid falling victim to unbeaten Teurlings Catholic.
Behind a defensive unit that forced three turnovers and stifled Teurlings’ rushing attack, the No. 1-ranked Cougars defeated the No. 2-ranked Rebels 35-30 in a pivotal District 4-4A matchup on Friday.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. “… I’m proud of the kids. We made the plays we needed to win.”
Among those plays were made by the defense, who stopped wide receiver Kentrell Prejean inches short from converting a fourth-and-5 from midfield with less than 2 minutes remaining and STM clinging to a 35-30 advantage.
“We wanted them to have the ball (at the end of the game),” said Cougars defensive back Brian Broussard, who recorded one of the three interceptions in the game. “We were ready. I saw the play and I knew he (Prejean) didn’t get it. I knew he didn’t make it.”
“We made that last play,” Hightower said when asked the key to the victory. “We were able to get him out of bounds.”
After the stop, the Cougars’ offense picked up the lone first down it needed to run the clock out and seal the victory.
“This is a huge win for us,” Broussard said. “We came into this week knowing that we needed to win.”
“I was very nervous,” STM’s Charlie Payton said of the final Rebels possession. “I said a few prayers that we would get the ball back, get a few first downs and put the game away.”
In addition to the defense, the Cougars’ rushing attack led by Payton and Hutch Swilley helped STM build a 35-10 advantage with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. St. Thomas More (7-1, 3-0) rushed for 253 yards as a team.
“All of our running backs did a super job,” Hightower said. “We have three pretty good backs, and our line did a decent job.”
Payton rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while Swilley chipped in with 85 yards and a touchdown. John Luke St. Pierre also had 31 yards and a touchdown in the win. Quarterback Sam Altmann passed for 222 yards on 21 of 39 passes and two interceptions, while rushing for a touchdown.
Despite the performance, things became very interesting in the final 10 minutes of the game, as the Rebels (7-1, 2-1) outscored St. Thomas More 20-0 en route to having the chance at a game-winning drive with a little more than 3 minutes remaining.
But after moving the football to midfield, the Rebels’ quest for a comeback win was thwarted once Prejean was knocked out of bounds short of the line to gain to extend the drive.
“It turned out to be a close game in the end,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “But we dug ourselves too big of a hole in the third quarter. We had three interceptions, and we hadn’t done that all year. We did a good job of making it a game in the third, but we couldn’t get over the hump and fell short by inches.”
In the losing effort, the Rebels were led by Prejean, who had seven catches for 162 yards and quarterback Preston Welch. Welch completed 18 of 28 passes for 309 yards and three interceptions, while rushing for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
“We showed we have a lot of ability,” Charpentier said of his team’s rally attempt. “I’m proud of the way the kids competed.”
Despite the loss, Charpentier said “it’s just one game.”
“We’re disappointed with the loss, but it is just one,” Charpentier said. “I’m still really proud of my team.”