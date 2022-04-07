At 5-foot-0 tall, St. Thomas More softball standout Gabbie Stutes isn't imposing from a physical standpoint.
Stutes may be slightly undersized, but the junior shortstop is a big-time prospect, and that's why the UL Ragin' Cajuns secured a verbal commitment from her last November.
"Gabbie's biggest strength is not her physical stature," STM coach Andria Waguespack said. "But she brings everything else in heart, work ethic and she's a fantastic teammate. She's a grinder who is going to be the first one to practice and the last one to leave. You can trust her. She's responsible."
In fact, Waguespack trusts Stutes so much that she often lets her coach the infield during practice while the coach works with other position groups.
"Gabbie is knowledgeable about the game," Waguespack said. "She reads the game well. She's paying attention to pitch counts. She's paying attention to small things such as where the defense is playing and how they're playing bunts.
"She's always into the game and passes that information on to her teammates and coaches."
Division I college softball programs can begin contacting prospective recruits on September 1 of their junior year, and the Cajuns called Stutes that day.
Less than a month later, coach Gerry Glasco extended a scholarship offer and Stutes accepted the next day.
"I'm very excited," Stutes said this week before STM's game at Kaplan. "It's always been my dream to play at UL.
"The coaches were really excited when I committed. They said they were so happy I made this decision. I'm looking forward to playing in front of a lot of fans in college, and there will be a lot of fans I know and have seen around."
Stutes has been batting nearly .500 this year and recently ranked first for STM in doubles, triples, home runs and RBIs.
"Gabbie can swing it," Waguespack said. "It's not just her personality traits that are getting her to Division I. She can play and she's worked really hard to get there.
"I think she brings confidence to the rest of the lineup. When she's nice and loose and rocking, that lights a fire under everybody else. She's that spark plug."
Stutes has been the starting shortstop for the Cougars since her freshman season. She has played every position on the field except pitcher and is projected to play either outfield or second base at UL.
"She's been lights out defensively," Waguespack said. "We've been struggling in the circle trying to get outs. We try to get it to Gabbie. She's been fantastic. She's made some great plays against some big-time opponents.
"She can play anywhere. If it's a position she's not very familiar with, she's willing to grind it out and figure it out. That's what makes her unique."
Waguespack has coached some elite players at STM, and she says Stutes ranks up there with the best of them.
"We've had some phenomenal players come through this program," Waguespack said. "We've been blessed. Gabbie ranks up there with Bailey Hemphill, Tayl'r Hollis and Natalie Travasos.
"She is that kid that everybody looks at and doubts, and she's going to prove you wrong. I love that about here. She is the classic underdog kid. She's one to watch who will make Ragin' Cajun Nation proud."