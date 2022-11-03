Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win at home Friday against Franklin (3-5, 3-1 District 8-2A).
The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. In Week 1, Ascension Episcopal lost 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is 9-0.
Until last Thursday's 45-7 win over Delcambre, the Plaquemine game was the last time the Blue Gators weren't hindered with injuries.
"We finally got all our guys back," coach Stephen Hearen said. "It would be great to win at home Friday. We have a lot of seniors on this team who have been here since pre-K, that have been playing football here for eight years. It would mean a lot to them to win Friday."
The Blue Gators outlasted Franklin in a 66-38 shootout last year as quarterback Cade Dardar outdueled Zylan Perry, who is now a UL running back.
Hearen doesn't want to see another high-scoring game when the Blue Gators and Hornets hook up at 7 p.m. Friday in Youngsville.
"For my sanity, I hope it's not a shootout," he said. "Franklin has a lot of explosive potential in the return game, and they can go over the top of you (in the passing game). I hope we can slow things down defensively."
Dardar, who is fifth among area passers with 1,444 yards and 18 TDs, rushed for three scores in a 24-0 Week 8 win at Loreauville.
Tigers' Blanco on fire
To St. Martinville opponents, it probably seems that running back Steven Blanco has been carrying the football forever.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is actually only a junior. Though it's Blanco's third year as a starter, it's the first year he's remained healthy throughout the season.
As a result, Blanco leads the area with 1,823 yards and 23 TDs for the Tigers (5-4, 3-0 District 5-3A).
"He's been like that since he's been here," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said of Blanco, who has four 200-plus yard rushing performances this season. "He's been doing a good job toting the rock ever since his freshman year.
"This is the first time we've had him healthy for the whole season. It's Week 10, you're going to have bumps and bruises. He has some nagging stuff that's bothering him here and there, but he's a trooper. We just have to take care of him as best we can."
The Tigers can enter the Division II playoffs with a five-game winning streak if they can get past Crowley (1-8, 0-3) at home Friday.
St. Martinville lost four of its first five games with a win over Breaux Bridge sandwiched around losses to Cecilia, Westgate, Notre Dame and Lafayette High.
DeRouen doesn't have any reservations about the rugged non-district slate, which has helped the Tigers to the Division II non-select No. 9 power rating.
"I think it worked into our hands," said DeRouen, whose team has a higher power rating than 15 schools with an equal or better records.
"I just started looking at the power ratings on Saturday. We're sitting pretty well with the ratings and the playoff situation. The non-district games fine-tuned us for the playoffs. We played against some defending state champions in front of some rowdy crowds. We played seasoned teams, the type of teams we'll see in the playoffs."
Pios healthy again
Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook is playing with a full deck as the Pioneers (7-2, 4-0) get ready to host Welsh (8-0, 4-0) for the District 5-2A title on Friday.
The Pioneers not only got starting quarterback Aiden Mouton back from an injury in Week 6, but they also have a group of skill players with fresh legs near the end of the regular season.
Jake Brouillette (127-686, 14 TDs), Luke Lavergne (50-327, 3 TDs) and Joe Quebodeaux (37-240, 1 TD) have powered the rushing attack with Grady Faulk (26-514, 5 TDs) and Teddy Menard (24-376, 6 TDs) leading the receiving corps.
"Being a running team, we've had some good backs," Cook said. "In 2004, Rick Zaunbrecher had 2,000 yards rushing going into the state finals against Amite, but he was banged up. We didn't protect him enough.
"From that point forward, we tried to spread the carries around. In 2010, Stu Cook and Logan Venable each had around 100 carries at the end of ther regular season."
Although Jackon Link (507 yards passing, 5 TDs) filled in admirably in Mouton's absence, Cook said the senior's return gave his team a shot in the arm.
"There is a difference with Mouton being in the huddle," he said. "The other seniors were happy to have him back."
The only losses for the Pioneers were to Class 4A programs Teurlings Catholic and Cecilia. Notre Dame owns the only win over Class 5A Southside.