At the Quick Slants 7-on-7 tournament at St. Thomas More, it didn’t matter whether a team normally runs a run-first veer offense or a pass-heavy spread attack.
Six Lafayette Parish schools participated in the big schools portion of the tournament on Tuesday evening, and they not only use it to improve on offense, but also to get their defenses up to speed against quick-working spread attacks.
Run-heavy offenses like the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams and Carencro Bears didn’t fare as well as they do on Friday nights, but they competed and used the tournament as a learning experience.
“The first thing is to come out here and see the guys compete,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “On either side of the ball, we want to see them compete at their positions. Defensively we’re going to have line up against these schemes, so I want to see them use the proper alignments, all the different checks and different things. Offensively, sometimes we’re going to have to throw the ball. That’s not who we are, but we’ll do it if we have to.”
Spread teams such as St. Thomas More had success as expected led by their senior quarterback in LSU commitment Walker Howard, who used the tournament to build chemistry with his new receivers.
“It feels good to be out here and competing with other teams,” Howard said. “We’re competing against the best teams in the state, so it’s an honor playing out here. It was a tough year last year, but being able to have this (tournament) this year is going to make us all-around better, and I’m excited for the year. It’s going great (working with new receivers). They’re doing very well right now.”
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels upset St. Thomas More in the semifinals and ended up winning the tournament, led by sophomore quarterback Preston Welch.
“The kids competed really hard,” Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. “A lot of good athletes out here. Speed of the game is really high, and that’s what you want to see to get accustomed to that speed of the game. Preston (Welch) has done great today. He made one mistake where he tried to squeeze the ball into a tight spot, but other than that he’s playing really well. We have a lot of young guys on offense, so it’s really good to come out here and let them learn on the run and get some live reps.”
Lafayette High is one of the schools still searching for its identity on offense with several first-year starters, including junior quarterback Grayson Saunier.
“We’re learning,” Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro said. “We’re coming here to basically train our kids and get them in the right area and then coach them real hard and also get our coaches in the right area. Grayson is doing well. He’s a dual-sport guy, so when it gets closer into July he’ll be ready to go. The receivers have shown tremendous growth. We don’t have a ton of them, but the ones we do have are catching the ball now.”
The tournament also featured some notable schools from out of the area, including Catholic High of Baton Rouge and tournament runner-up Alexandria.
“Just great to be out here against a bunch of teams,” Courville said. “Some teams coming from Alexandria, all the way from Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Houma, so it’s cool to get some different competition that you don’t normally see around here. A lot of them are very talented teams, so the fact that we can compete against those teams makes it fun.”
The tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19, so players and coaches were happy to be back out there this year.
“This is great,” Figaro said. “When you get to come out and meet with the coaches and see kids you haven’t seen in a long time, it’s that community feeling. I’m glad they’re doing it, and I’m glad we got to do it this year. It’s good to see what the other kids have and what they’re doing."