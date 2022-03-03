St. Martinville and Wossman will meet in the Class 3A basketball playoffs for the third straight season when the No. 6 Tigers travel to Monroe to challenge the No. 3 Wildcats in the quarterfinals Friday.
The Wildcats (28-6) have reached the semifinals every year since 2015 with runner-up finishes from 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Last season, Wossman came into the semifinals at the Cajundome with a 25-2 record and the No. 2 seed, and the Wildcats led by 10 points in the second quarter. but Datayvious Gabriel engineered a come-from-behind 56-49 for the No. 11 Tigers with 29 points.
The Tigers finished as runner-up to Madison Prep.
Gabriel and last year's point guard, Jalen Mitchell, are now playing college basketball. Starters Andrew Savoy and Davantre Alexander also graduated.
This season, the Tigers (27-6) have several capable scorers in 5-foot-10 junior Jayvyn Duncan, 6-foot-0 sophomore Delian Mallery, 6-foot-3 senior Jevion Sam, 6-foot-3 senior Brandon Singleton, 6-foot-4 junior Harvey Broussard, 6-foot-4 senior Phalijah Alexander, and Tanner Harrison, who scored 20 points in Tuesday's win over Westlake.
Harrison, a 6-foot-1 senior who led the Tigers to the semifinals in football as a quarterback, is also in charge on the hardwood.
"Tanner is definitely the vocal leader," coach Ihmaru Jones said. "In practice, he's on them to get better. He can be on one end of the court. He'll see them missing shots on the other end, and he'll get on them.
"It was very important for him to step into that leadership role. The kids respond better from a teammate than a coach. If you've noticed, I'm not always too vocal. It's very important that someone wants to be the leader."
The "quarterback" of a basketball team is almost always referred to as the point guard, but that's not Harrison's position.
"He's a point forward," Jones said of Harrison's spot on the high post. "Like LeBron James."
Harrison is averaging 11.5 points per game with five rebounds and five assists. Jones wants to see more opportunities for Harrison at the high post and fewer 3-point shots.
"Kids get caught up in the 3-point line," Jones said. "You don't need to shoot 3's to win the game. We have a spot for Tanner where he's unstoppable. He has a good mid-range jump shot. On defense, he anticipates and is like the free safety, calling the shots."
Although the Tigers rebounded from a slow start to Wossman in last year's game, Jones said his team can't afford to get in a hole on the road.
"I would like to set a tone early in that first quarter and then finish strong," he said. "That's what you have to do in order to beat a team like Wossman."
Harrison said his teammates believe in themselves, and each Tiger is capable of leading the team in scoring.
"We're starting to realize that we're capable of doing what last year's team did," he said. "We need to be focused and we should be, as long as everyone comes with their A-game."
"Everyone on this team can score. No one is on the court as a decoy."