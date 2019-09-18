|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|53
|80
|2
|715
|9
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|53
|76
|1
|659
|4
|Cole Simon, Ascension
|22
|47
|1
|510
|4
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|25
|41
|1
|441
|6
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|23
|33
|1
|403
|5
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|28
|43
|0
|370
|6
|Brennan Landry, Westgate
|14
|30
|2
|339
|3
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|15
|29
|0
|339
|4
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|18
|27
|0
|315
|2
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|24
|50
|0
|311
|4
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|17
|23
|0
|308
|3
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|22
|40
|4
|287
|3
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|18
|44
|1
|257
|4
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|19
|32
|1
|220
|2
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|15
|30
|2
|211
|1
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|14
|35
|4
|205
|1
|Dawson Wallace, Iota
|11
|27
|1
|203
|2
|Jaidyn O'Brien, Abbeville
|9
|30
|2
|198
|1
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|15
|26
|1
|155
|2
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|9
|19
|0
|155
|2
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|41
|396
|6
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|32
|366
|3
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|20
|309
|2
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|38
|293
|4
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|43
|258
|2
|Hayes Abshire, Kaplan
|36
|244
|3
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|25
|215
|5
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|31
|213
|2
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|33
|210
|2
|Deon Ardoin, Eunice
|31
|209
|3
|Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas
|30
|196
|1
|Drake LeJeune, Kaplan
|19
|193
|0
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|36
|193
|1
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|19
|189
|4
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|31
|181
|4
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|26
|175
|2
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|29
|174
|2
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|41
|168
|3
|Ethan Leoni, Ascension
|18
|165
|2
|Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian
|30
|161
|3
|Devin Richardson, Eunice
|20
|159
|2
|Tavion Faulk, Carencro
|21
|159
|1
|Dapriest Hogans, Northwest
|16
|156
|1
|Gavin Richard, Church Point
|18
|155
|2
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|27
|155
|2
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|10
|295
|3
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|23
|268
|5
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|8
|234
|2
|Logan Overton, Ascension
|10
|217
|2
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|9
|191
|3
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|11
|177
|2
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|10
|148
|2
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|9
|144
|1
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|12
|141
|1
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|6
|135
|2
|Colton Punch, Erath
|6
|132
|3
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|7
|130
|1
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|4
|113
|1
|Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension
|3
|113
|1
|Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist
|6
|113
|1
|Jack Faulk, Notre Dame
|9
|107
|2
|Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist
|6
|105
|1
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension
|3
|103
|1
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|4
|103
|1
|Logan Girouard, Loreauville
|4
|102
|1
|Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame
|2
|100
|1
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|8
|94
|0
|Tyrone Charlot, Iota
|5
|93
|2
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|4
|92
|1
|Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic
|9
|91
|0