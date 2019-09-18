ACA.iberiajambfriday.006.083119
Parker Nunez (5) of Delcambre High School at the Iberia Parish Jamboree on August 30, 2019.

 PHOTO BY LEE BALL
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More538027159
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic537616594
Cole Simon, Ascension224715104
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic254114416
Dillon Monette, Southside233314035
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic284303706
Brennan Landry, Westgate143023393
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge152903394
Xan Saunier, Lafayette182703152
Luke LeBlanc, Erath245003114
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame172303083
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist224042873
Montaze Sam, Northwest184412574
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia193212202
Marquis Garrett, Crowley153022111
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville143542051
Dawson Wallace, Iota112712032
Jaidyn O'Brien, Abbeville93021981
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion152611552
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice91901552
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota413966
Parker Nunez, Delcambre323663
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville203092
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame382934
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath432582
Hayes Abshire, Kaplan362443
Dillan Monette, Acadiana252155
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point312132
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana332102
Deon Ardoin, Eunice312093
Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas301961
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan191930
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund361931
Derezz Landry, Lafayette191894
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist311814
Kendrell Williams, Carencro261752
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia291742
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge411683
Ethan Leoni, Ascension181652
Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian301613
Devin Richardson, Eunice201592
Tavion Faulk, Carencro211591
Dapriest Hogans, Northwest161561
Gavin Richard, Church Point181552
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia271552
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge102953
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More232685
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate82342
Logan Overton, Ascension102172
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic91913
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside111772
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic101482
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville91441
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic121411
Jack Pruitt, Southside61352
Colton Punch, Erath61323
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More71301
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic41131
Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension31131
Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist61131
Jack Faulk, Notre Dame91072
Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist61051
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension31031
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette41031
Logan Girouard, Loreauville41021
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame21001
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic8940
Tyrone Charlot, Iota5932
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic4921
Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic9910
