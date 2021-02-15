ST. MARTINVILLE - While this has been a challenging season for every local boys basketball coach, it seems that St. Martinville coach Ihmaru Jones has been forced to shoulder an extraordinary number of burdens.
Near the midway point of the season, St. Martinville's top player, 6-foot-5 senior Daytavious Gabriel, had to undergo a 14-day quarantine because of contact tracing.
Shortly after Gabriel returned, the Tigers dropped three straight games to New Iberia, Cecilia and North Central before traveling to Southside on Jan. 21.
St. Martinville hung on to earn a 74-66 overtime victory in that game after leading by 19 in the first half. With the momentum derived from that win, the Tigers began District 6-3A play with an 89-20 rout of Kaplan.
From there, things got hectic.
Following the Kaplan win on Jan. 22, the Tigers didn't play again until an 86-51 win over Abbeville on Feb. 5.
"We have an assistant coach who had had COVID-19 previously and wasn't feeling good," Jones explained. "We postponed a couple of games until we were cleared to play."
Crowley canceled its Feb. 2 district game at St. Martinville, and the contest won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Tigers will travel to Crowley (14-4, 6-0) on Friday for one meeting.
"Crowley refused to play us in the first scheduled game," Jones said. "They said that, according to the LHSAA, we had to quarantine for 14 days.
"I tried to explain it to them, but eventually we just moved on. These are crazy times. It was frustrating, but we were able to get in some extra practices and use our time wisely."
St. Martinville (17-10, 5-0) has won three straight since resuming play on Feb. 5. The Tigers haven't been tested in league competition, winning their five games by an average of 43.8 points.
"I wish I could have played a few more," said Jones, whose team is ranked No. 11 in 3A. "I tried to play Opelousas home and away, but they changed their mind.
"I was trying to get tough teams to prepare for us to face teams like Bossier, Wossman and Madison Prep. We need to be prepared mentally and physically."
St. Martinville, which lost to Wossman in the 2020 quarterfinals, will move forward without Harvey Broussard and Mandrel Butler after they recently left the team to concentrate on football.
Broussard was a versatile, athletic, 6-foot-4 sophomore who was capable of scoring 20-plus points on a given night. Butler, a junior, was a physical, hard-nosed guard who had just been given a bigger role with the team.
"It was disappointing," Jones said. "But we have a chance to go far in the playoffs. We have to handle our business. If we come out flat and miss shots, we can lose to anybody.
"I'm still tinkering with my starting lineup, trying to find the right mix. I want to have 10 guys who can get in there and score."
Senior guard Jalen Mitchell has been shooting the ball well.
"He had good games shooting the ball vs. Erath and Kaplan," Jones said. "Against Erath, he hit seven in a row.
"Against Kaplan, he hit five or six 3-pointers before we got him out of there. I want to see how well he shoots the ball this week vs. Abbeville and Crowley."
Shooting guard Andrew Savoy, who scored 22 points vs. Southside, is coming off the bench.
"Andrew isn't with the first five," Jones said. "He comes into the game with his own crew. We're trying to have Jevan Sam play a bigger role and see if Brandon Singleton can do the same thing. Xavier Kately needs to step up and help us defend, rebound and make his free throws."
Another key player, 6-foot-3 forward Davantre Alexander, is under a 14-day quarantine after the students who ride his school bus fell under contact tracing protocols.