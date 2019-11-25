Before things got dicey for the Loreauville football team late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 37-34 upset of No. 4 Mangham in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, Logan Girouard answered the call.
And Tigers coach Terry Martin knew Girouard would respond. Despite the Tigers building an 18-point lead, the steady senior wide receiver “uncharacteristically” struggled.
If quarterback Zy Alexander is looking to take a shot down the field, especially often play-action, he’ll look for Girouard. The wideout’s speed often surprises defenders, Martin said. During a 48-38 road win against Lake Arthur in the first round, Girouard caught five passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
But on Friday against the Dragons, nothing seemed to be going Girouard’s way.
“He’s been our best receiver by far all year long,” Martin said. “He had a couple of balls that were just barely overthrown where he couldn’t quite reach it — they would have been touchdowns — and he had one that he dropped. So he was really down on himself at one point in the game.”
Girouard was so dejected that he began to blame himself as the Dragons scored 22 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead in the third quarter. The Loreauville defense couldn’t get off the field when Mangham transitioned to a power running game in the second half, but the Tigers’ suddenly sputtering offense didn’t help.
“At one point he came off the field, almost in tears, and told me, ‘This loss is on me,’ ” Martin said. “I actually told him, ‘I’m going to find a spot. We’re going to throw you the ball, and you’re going to make a play.’”
The spot came with less than three minutes remaining, and the Tigers trailing 34-30. Loreauville faced a fourth down from the Mangham 20-yard line.
“On a fourth-and-10, we got in a formation — trips on one side — and he’s singled up,” Martin said of Girouard, who has 38 catches for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. “I was worried about throwing the ball against those 6-foo-2 corners, but the kid was pretty tight on him. So we just had a feeling.
“We ran hitch-and-go, and he bit on it. Zy threw a perfect ball, and Logan scored. So I was really, really proud of him to come back and finish the way he did.”
Mangham nearly rendered the late touchdown meaningless when it drove to the Tigers’ 5-yard line on the ensuing possession.
“It went from elation — ‘We might win this sucker’ — to total depression — ‘We’re going to lose,’ ” Martin said.
But Loreauville linebacker Bryan Patout jarred the ball from Dragons running back Cam Wilmore at the 1-yard line, and the airborne fumble went right to defensive back Cameron Trahan’s in the end zone for a touchback. With 1:21 left, Loreauville could safely kneel the ball twice to seal the bizarre victory.
Considering the Tigers went 1-9 last year — due in large part to a rash of early season injuries, including season-ending ailments for Alexander and Girouard — Martin was reflective after the game.
“I looked around at those faces,” said Martin, whose team will travel to defending-champion Amite for the quarterfinals. “You look at Zy, who broke his collarbone Week 2 and had to go through all the ordeal he did. …(Logan) tore his ACL Week 1 last year. I watched him do a lot of extra rehab on his own all offseason. For those kids, it was pretty special.”