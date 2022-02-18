RAYNE The Rayne Wolves girls basketball team defeated the Breaux Bridge Lady Tigers 54-40 in Thursday’s playoff game.
“I think they played extremely well execution from top to bottom,” Rayne coach Whitley Larry said. “Tonight our defense won us that game.”
The game was close coming out of halftime with Rayne clinging to a 25-23 lead. Larry’s message to her team at halftime was simple.
“I just told them to make adjustments,” Larry said.
Breaux Bridge was scoring multiple points from full court passes and Larry knew her team would have to act fast to stop it.
“I told my post players to be ready for the offensive rebounds,” Larry said. “I told my guards to make sure they were getting back on defense.”
Rayne came out of halftime flying, built a 15-point lead at one point and never looked back.
Rayne forced Breaux Bridge to turn the ball over multiple times and commit multiple fouls. Rayne was aggressive both defensively and offensively that they were able to control the game after halftime.
Offensively, Rayne passed the ball well, opening lanes for easy points. Larry credits a lot of practice for their efficiency Thursday.
Rayne senior guard and captain Brialle Washington was the focal point for Rayne on offense and defense. Washington knew where all her teammates were at all times and they knew where she was going to be.
Larry said she has a lot of trust in Washington not only as a player but as a leader.
“She’s been on this team for four years even when Rayne has won three games in a season, four games in a season,” Larry said. “This was her first playoff appearance and as a senior she understands it is now or never, I have so much trust in her. She is a leader and everybody feeds off her energy.”
Washington said that trust means a lot to her.
“It feels good being a senior and having my coach trust me,” Washington said. “It shows that hard work does pay off.”
Washington led her team in scoring Thursday with 22 points and left the fourth quarter briefly with an injury. After the game, Washington said she was fine and the injury was minor.
Breaux Bridge was able to bring the game back to a three-point lead late in the third quarter while Washington was out. Rayne stayed aggressive on both ends of the court until the end and came away with a win.
Heading into the regional round at top-seeded Warren Easton, Larry likes the momentum built by her Lady Wolves.
“I feel really good about the team moving forward,” Larry said. “This was probably our best showing so going into Monday, Tuesday whenever we play I am really confident in my team.”