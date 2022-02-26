The Beau Chene Gators boys basketball team defeated the North Vermilion Patriots 84-72 in Friday night’s District playoff matchup.
North Vermilion was beating Beau Chene 11-3 halfway through the first quarter then Beau Chene went on a 26-0 run that carried over into the second quarter.
The run gave Beau Chene a lead of 29-11 and kept the lead until the final buzzer. Beau Chene’s defense took over during the onslaught of points they scored as they started to play more aggressive.
Beau Chene forced countless turnovers that led to easy points. Beau Chene would either steal the ball or force North Vermilion to take a heavily guarded shot then go down the court and score.
Beau Chene’s defense was so effective that North Vermilion would not score its next point until five minutes and 47 seconds left in the second quarter.
Beau Chene head coach Christopher Charlot said his team just started the game off slow.
“We weren’t playing our basketball, we missed a couple of early shots and gave up some offensive rebounds and they got some putbacks,” Charlot said. “But once we cleaned those things up and we started playing defense, That is our style.”
Offensively, Beau Chene was just as dominant as two of their seniors took over the game. Senior guards De’vondrake Arvie and Titus Thomas each scored in the double digits for Beau Chene.
Thomas finished the game with 31 points and led the game in scoring. Thomas’ efficiency from 3-point range was a big part of why he had so many points and credits practice for that ability.
“I’m in practice working on it,” Thomas said. “I take this seriously and not as a joke so it comes naturally.”
Arvie had a difficult night scoring wise just coming up a little short or a little too hard on some of his shots Friday. Arvie was still able to score 18 points which was the third most in the entire game, second was North Vermilion guard Issac Tardiff with 21.
Arvie struggled shooting the ball but made uo for it by passing the ball effectively. Majority of the time he found his good friend Thomas for wide open shots.
Arvie said this is something he and Thomas have been doing since middle school.
“We feed off each other,” Arvie said. “I’m on one night, then he is on one night but if we’re on together it is special.”
Charlot said it is easy to coach Arvie and Thomas because Charlot coached them in middle school.
The win punches Beau Chene’s ticket to the regional round of the Class 4A playoffs. Both Arvie and Thomas said they were excited to advance.
Charlot was also pleased that his team advanced into the regional round of the playoffs.
“I feel good,” Charlot said. “Anytime you advance in the playoffs you are supposed to feel good so I do.”
Beau Chene will continue its playoff journey at home Tuesday against Northside in the regional round.