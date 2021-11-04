No matter what happens during an athletic season, coaches and players want their preseason goals to be within reach by the end of the year.
Carencro, which has had its share of adversity, must be ecstatic to have everything they set to achieve still within reach.
“Even with everything that has transpired this season, we still have the opportunity to accomplish everything that we want to,” coach Tony Courville said. “We still have the opportunity to earn a share of the district championship.”
But winning a share of the District 5-4A championship won’t be easy as the Bears will have to knock a talented Westgate team when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Carencro.
“All week long the word I have been using to describe Westgate has been lethal,” Courville said. “That’s the best way to describe them. They are a lethal team that can score from anywhere on the field and in all three phases of the game.”
The Tigers (7-2, 3-0), are led by quarterback Jordan Doucet, tight end Danny Lewis, running back Steven Antoine (10-598, 3 TDs) and receiver Dedrick Latulas (20-452, 9 TDs). Doucet has completed 43 of 73 passes for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Lewis has 20 receptions for 274 yards and four TDs.
“I’m so impressed with their team,” Courville said. “Coach (Ryan) Antoine and his staff have done a great job. I know they have athletes — and they always have athletes — but they have done a great job with those kids.”
What makes the Tigers difficult to defend is their willingness to move players around.
“Westgate is very hard to prepare for because they give you so many different looks,” Courville said. “When we are watching film, we’re trying to find tendencies or learn personnel groupings on specific plays, and we can’t because they do everything with anyone. It’d be nice if even though they have tremendous athletes, if those tremendous athletes were in one spot. But they move them around. It’s almost like plug and play.”
Although the Bears (4-5, 2-1) have been decimated by injuries, Courville said he's been impressed by how well his players have stepped up.
Quarterback Jaylon John played well in the 35-28 loss to St. Thomas More, completing 5 of 8 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 110 yards and another score. Running back Kennon Ryan, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Cashmire Batiste (14 for 63) were equally as solid for the Bears.
“We have been seeing those young backs Kennon and Cashmire show development the past couple of weeks,” Courville said. “They both did a good job against STM. Sure, they had a few mistakes but that is to be expected with them being so young. But you can see their confidence growing every week.
“Jaylon has been tremendous for us,” Courville said. “He loves football. He is always smiling, and he has proven to be a great leader in the huddle.”
As was the case against STM, Courville said the key to defeating the Tigers is keeping their offense on the sideline.
“Look, this team is scary,” Courville said. “They are very explosive offensively and their players are elusive. We have to not only do a good job of winning time of possession in order to keep those guys off the field, but when they are on the field we have to tackle. We can’t allow those explosive plays and the way we do that is by tackling.”