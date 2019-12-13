Class 1A championship
(3) White Castle vs. (4) Oak Grove
WHEN: Noon
RECORDS: White Castle 9-3, Oak Grove 10-3
HOW THEY GOT HERE: White Castle: beat No. 19 Delta Charter 32-6, No. 6 East Iberville 14-0, No. 2 Oberlin 42-25; Oak Grove: beat No. 13 East Beauregard 53-6, No. 12 Homer 55-34, No. 8 Logansport 41-0.
STATE TITLES: White Castle 1 (2010); Oak Grove 4 (last in 2001)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: White Castle (beat Ouachita Christian 32-20); Oak Grove 2018 (lost to Kentwood 40-21)
TOP STORYLINE: Opposites do attract, but can they make for a great title game? It is highly possible. Oak Grove is a smashmouth, power running team that relies on physicality. White Castle uses speed and athleticism to outflank opponents and make big plays. It will be intriguing to see which approach is the winning one. OGHS lost a title game with similar parameters last year.
GAMEPLAN: The philosophies dictate the offensive approach. For Oak Grove, it will be a ground game designed to eat up time and keep the ball away from the explosive Bulldogs. And for White Castle, the flow of the offense is likely to go wherever QB Javier Batiste goes. Batiste is a dual threat player who has improved his feel for the game and the plays that need to be made. Batiste does not shy away from a lead role.
KEY PLAYERS: White Castle: QB/S Batiste has 1,438 passing yards and 1,171 rushing yards with 27 total TDs, RB/LB Marcus Williams has 1,571 yards rushing with 18 TDs and 56 tackles on defense , WR/S Alex Brown has 23 catches for 367 yards, DL/P/K Ira Anderson helps lead the defense and fills multiple roles. WCHS. Oak Grove: QB Braden Sullivan has thrown 15 passes in his first year as a starter, DL Keanan Caldwell is one of the top players in NE Louisiana and is committed to Kansas, DL Bert Hale is a Louisiana Tech commitment.
Class 4A championship
(3) Karr vs. (20) Warren Easton
WHEN: 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Warren Easton 9-4; Karr 11-2.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Warren Easton beat No. 13 Peabody, 44-6, in the first round; beat No. 4 Tioga, 35-26, in the regionals; beat No. 5 Carencro, 34-22, in the quarterfinals; and beat No. 1 Lakeshore, 64-55, in the semifinals. Karr beat No. 30 Cecilia, 49-21; beat No. 19 Carver, 48-13; beat No. 6 Breaux Bridge, 51-14; and beat No. 2 Neville, 40-21.
STATE TITLES: Warren Easton 2 (most recent in 1942); Karr 5 (most recent in 2018).
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Karr beat Warren Easton, 28-20, in last year’s Class 4A championship game.
TOP STORYLINE: This is the second straight Class 4A championship game pairing of these Orleans Parish public school rivals. Karr is pursuing its fourth straight 4A state championship while Easton is seeking its first state title in 77 years dating to 1942. John Curtis is the last LHSAA program to win four consecutive state titles in one classification, in Class 2A, from 2005-2008. Curtis also is the last program to win four consecutive Class 4A championships, from 1996-1999. Evangel won four consecutive state titles from 1996-99 with the first three coming in Class 3A and the fourth in Class 5A. Karr has beaten Easton in their last six meetings and in 12 of the past 13 overall.
GAMEPLAN: Warren Easton: The Eagles would like to ground and pound behind Colorado-committed tailback Ashaad Clayton and keep Karr’s dangerous passing attack off of the field. Karr: The Cougars want to limit Clayton’s touches, force the Eagles to look to the pass and keep the ball in the hands of their own quarterback/facilitator Leonard Kelly.
KEY PLAYERS: Warren Easton: RB Ashaad Clayton has rushed for 2,056 yards and 29 touchdowns via 170 carries with 978 and 15 of those respective yards and touchdowns coming via 78 carries in the team’s four playoff victories. Center Sedrick Van Pran (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is a Georgia commit and the primary blocker Clayton is likely to be following. Quarterback Dayshawn Holmes, in his first season at quarterback, has accounted for 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns with his running and passing. Holmes is 63 of 133 passing (47.4 percent) good for 958 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to having rushed 141 times for 898 yards and 14 TDs. Wide receiver Jewell Holmes is Holmes and Easton’s top target with 27 receptions good for 665 yards and 8 touchdowns. Karr: Quarterback Leonard Kelly has passed for 3,186 yards and 39 touchdowns while completing 169 of 257 passes (65.8 percent) and being intercepted only five times. Kelly has passed for 1,087 yards and 16 of those touchdowns in Karr’s four playoff victories. He also has rushed for 356 yards and 8 touchdowns on 51 carries while accounting for 47 of Karr’s 68 offensive touchdowns. Wide receivers Destyn Pazon and Aaron Anderson are the Cougars’ top receiving threats. Pazon has a team-leading 50 receptions good for 1,033 yards and 14 touchdowns while Anderson has 30 receptions good for 567 yards and 9 TDs. Pazon’s 14 TDs lead the team in scoring. Running back Leonte Richardson has rushed for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries. Linebackers Dylan Smith and Joe Thomas and cornerback Jamie Vance are linchpins of a Karr defense that has not been as dominant as years past, but effective enough to advance to a fifth straight state final.
Class 5A championship
(1) Acadiana vs. (7) Destrehan
WHEN: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Acadiana 14-0; Destrehan 11-3
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Acadiana: Beat No. 32 Benton 78-28, No. 16 Walker 49-0, No. 8 Airline 34-7, No. 5 Zachary 21-14. Destrehan: Beat No. 26 Ponchatoula 48-34, No. 23 Covington 17-7, No. 2 West Monroe 20-17, No. 11 Haughton 27-17.
STATE TITLES: Acadiana: 4 (most recent: 2014); Destrehan: 4 (most recent: 2008)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Acadiana beat Destrehan 23-7 in 2014
TOP STORYLINE: They do it in different ways, but this will be old-school football between teams who are 1-1 against each other in state championship games. Both the Rams and Wildcats have Division I commitments in the backfield and want to out-muscle and out-possess the opposing team. Acadiana finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1984 and has never completed a season unbeaten, while Destrehan has won seven straight games after starting the season 4-3.
GAMEPLAN: Acadiana: The tried-and-true “Veer Machine” set records this year, including points scored in a game, but the Rams are also allowing only 11.9 points per game. Acadiana harassed Keilon Brown, Zachary’s dynamic quarterback, in the semifinals, but the Destrehan’s physical, downhill approach should provide a different kind of challenge. Destrehan: Of course Destrehan has the marquee running back in Alabama commttment Kyle Edwards, who is expected to get the bulk of the touches, but don't count out the Wildcats other weapons. First-year quarterback Damarious Jackson is very capable with many weapons. The Wildcats will try to be balanced.
KEY PLAYERS: Acadiana: HB Dillan Monette, an Army commitment, set the program’s career rushing record earlier this year and leads the team with 2,103 yards and 32 touchdowns on 196 carries. Lucky Brooks, who will join Monette at Army, and Tyvin Zeno have each eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Quarterback Keontae Williams (13 total TDs) is dangerous with his legs and a capable thrower when the Rams decide to pass. Headlining a menacing front seven, defensive end Thaos Figaro has tallied 14 sacks. Linebackers Derreck Bercier and Caleb Arceneaux are tied for the team lead in tackles with 95. Destrehan: RB Kyle Edwards is the workhorse and has rushed for 1,736 yards and 27 touchdowns. Among Jackson's choices are WR Quincy Brown, who has committed to LSU, sophomore Calvin Bullock and freshman Daniel Blood. On defense, DL Noah Taliancich has committed to Tulane.