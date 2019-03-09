LAKE CHARLES — Breaux Bridge senior point guard Seth Alexander, the soft-spoken leader of a Tigers team that defied history and expectation, had a parting shot for reporters in the Burton Coliseum interview room late Friday night.
“I think they woke a sleeping giant up,” Alexander said.
Indeed. The school in St. Martin Parish more known for its prowess on the football and baseball fields now deserves recognition for its exploits on the hardwood.
The Tigers (33-5) didn’t just win their first state championship in boys basketball with a 61-58 victory against Bossier in Friday’s Class 4A final. They slayed a more well-known giant to etch their name in the history books.
“I told the kids this: ‘We made Breaux Bridge history by making it to the finals. Now we made LHSAA history because we won the finals,’ ” coach Chad Pourciau said. “So this team is a record-breaker, so to say.”
The top-seeded Bearkats were 32-3 and had been to the state tournament 11 times before, having won their second of two titles in 2016. They hadn’t played a game decided by single digits since Jan. 21 — a stretch that included a wipeout of defending champion Carencro by 28 points.
The third-seeded Tigers, on the other hand, had never been on this stage. It was just their fourth trip to the state tournament and first since 1972. They were 0-3 in the semifinals before Tuesday’s 23-point victory against second-seeded Leesville.
But Breaux Bridge didn’t care about Bearkats’ pedigree or margins of victory. The Tigers play a brand a basketball that, while not always aesthetically pleasing, is highly effective.
“(Bossier) doubted us — big-time,” Alexander said. “They thought it was going to be easy, and it wasn’t.”
On Friday, the Tigers’ grind-it-out style was on full display. The game played out exactly how the Tigers wanted it to, and the box score reveals it.
The Bearkats shot 48 more field goals, including 21 more 3-pointers, than the Tigers but made only 32.4 percent of their attempts. Breaux Bridge overcame 26 turnovers by making 55.6 percent of their shots and, despite making only 59.1 of their free throws, hit just enough freebies to win the game.
That included from Alexander, the game’s Most Outstanding Player who scored 23 points.
Down 58-57 with 12.6 seconds left, the third-year starter drew a hard foul and drained both free throws to regain the lead. With 1.4 seconds left, he hit two more at the line to seal the game.
Alexander may not have been in position to make those go-ahead free throws after he struggled to get up after the aggressive foul.
“I was screaming at our trainer, ‘Do not go check on him on the floor,’ ” Pourciau said. “Because any time you go check on a player, he has to come out. (The trainer) thought it was his knee, and I’m like, ‘He’s cramping. Do not go check on him. He’s going to make both free throws, and then we’re going to go get a stop.’ ”
Alexander’s 19 makes on 24 free-throw attempts was part of the Tigers’ 26-of-44 effort at the line, as Bossier was whistled for 34 fouls.
Another statistical oddity: Bearkats point guard Jacoby Decker attempted 29 field goals, a Class 4A record in the state tournament.
Breaux Bridge, as a team, took just 27 shots, making 15.
But the Tigers knew Decker, who scored 23 points, is a high-volume shooter, and they were just fine with having him settle for jumpers.
“We knew that when he gets hot, he doesn’t stop shooting — even when they have a lead. And he never stopped shooting,” Pourciau said. “He shot Bossier in the game and then he shot them right out the game, and we ended up pulling it off.”
Breaux Bridge held Bossier to six makes on 33 field goal attempts through the first two quarters, including a 1-for-11 clip from 3-point territory. Despite 14 first-half turnovers, including 10 in the first quarter, the Tigers made nine of their 14 field goals and entered halftime with 27-15 lead.
“The first half was just what we wanted it to be,” Pourciau said.
But an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter would quickly be erased when Decker got hot. The 5-foot-9 senior scored 14 of the Bearkats’ 20 points in fourth quarter. Decker’s explosion helped Bossier take a 58-54 lead with 3:08 remaining.
But Dalton Alexander III, who finished with 13 points, drained perhaps the biggest non-free throw of the game — a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:50 left.