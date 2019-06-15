YOUNGSVILLE — Are you smarter than a football referee?
No, that’s not a spinoff of Fox’s “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” But it was the question I was asking myself when The Acadiana Advocate was invited to attend Saturday’s Lafayette Area Football Officials Association clinic at Ascension Episcopal.
The clinic, open to all officials in the Louisiana High School Officials Association, was a wide-ranging professional development camp that lasted eight hours and featured recently retired NFL referee Walt Coleman III as its keynote speaker.
“My Sundays will be a whole lot less stressful now,” joked Coleman, whose last NFL game after 30 seasons was the Pro Bowl. “No question.”
Saturday’s clinic had the largest turnout any of the three camps the LAFOA has hosted. The part of the camp director Daniel Gautreaux thought would interest us most was the end of it — the “You Make the Call” quiz.
Using a series of Youtube videos featuring plays from various college games, the officials in attendance were charged with determining if a play was a foul or not. The plays were broken up into four different types of fouls, seemingly the calls most difficult to make — defensive pass interference, offensive pass interference, targeting and offensive holding.
After a set of plays were shown, Gautreaux and his father, Greg, revealed the correct call for each play. Greg, who served on Coleman’s crew for six years and will enter his 18th year officiating NFL games, is the Lafayette area’s assignment secretary for the LHSOA.
So I thought I’d play along, expecting to get maybe half of them right. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Before the clips of the defensive and offensive pass interference plays were shown, Daniel went over the “categories” used for determining whether a flag should be thrown for those fouls, most of which I didn’t necessarily know beforehand. So I had something to base my answers.
I guess I’ve watched enough football over the years because I did better than expected, especially on the defensive interference plays (not so much on targeting). The vast majority of officials in attendance were spot on, too.
But a quiz like this doesn’t prove I’m capable of doing the job, nor does it mean the officials in attendance will make the correct call on the field when presented with a similar scenario. Everyone had the benefit of repeated looks and different angles of the plays. And even that doesn’t always help an official make the right call.
There were a few plays in which Daniel and Greg had differing opinions, and out-loud discussion ensued, including comments from Coleman occasionally. As Daniel said, “slow motion is deceiving.”
I’ve always viewed officiating as a highly unenviable job. It takes a certain type of person and passion for the game to want to do it year in and year out, especially at the high school level. As much as anything, Greg struggles with retaining officials after their first season.
“Officiating takes a special personality,” Greg said. “We try to recruit each year. We try to get new officials involved. We probably average about 15-20 new officials (in the Lafayette area) every year. The biggest problem is retaining them. Last year, I think we had 22 that registered. I’m hoping this year I at least get 12 back.”
“Not many people like to get yelled at,” Greg added. “I don’t care what decision you make, it’s not going to be popular. Somebody is going to be upset.”
And in Louisiana, the agita over football officiating seems to be at an all-time high.
Even before the New Orleans Saints became victims of the infamous no-call in the NFC Championship, LSU fans grumbled about the targeting play against former Tigers linebacker Devin White against Mississippi State, which suspended him for the first half of the Alabama game, and perceived officiating mistakes in the seven-overtime contest against Texas A&M.
“If you’re an official, anytime there’s a mistake made, it reflects on all of us — whether it’s a mistake on Friday night, Saturday or Sunday,” Coleman said.
“Obviously (the no-call in the NFC Championship) was a high-profile mistake that we made. But the biggest thing that I told them is, ‘Look, we’re human. We’re going to make mistakes, and we have to live up to the mistakes but move on and do what we can to improve.’ That’s what we were here for this weekend — for everyone to try to get better.”
I wouldn't want to be the one having to make any of those calls in any of those aforementioned games, even if some seemed much easier to make than others. Officials, especially at the highest level, are right far more often than they’re wrong, but no one cares until they’re wrong — or appear to be wrong.
That’s why these clinics, and the commitment many high school referees make to improvement, are so critical. Someone needs to do a job where good often isn’t good enough.
“It was awesome having a guy like Walt Coleman visiting with our officials on a personal level and addressing the group with a lot of good stories,” Daniel said. “I think the overall message from Walt was we have an impact and that officiating is a rare profession where you’re expected to be perfect but get better.”