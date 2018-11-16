DENHAM SPRINGS — Acadiana High’s veer offense is tailored to take an early lead and grind teams into submission as it eats up the clock. Friday night, the Wreckin’ Rams showed they can come from behind, too.
Dillan Monette’s 2-point conversion run after his 13-yard touchdown run gave Acadiana its first lead of the game with five minutes left to play, and the third-seeded Rams held on to defeat No. 19 Denham Springs 38-37 in Class 5A regional round playoff action.
Monette, who shifted to quarterback after starter Keontae Williams was shaken up early in the third quarter, carried 18 times for 139 yards. Larryll Greene topped Acadiana (11-1) with 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“When you lose a quarterback and you're down a couple of scores, you’re usually in trouble, but Dillan came in and made some great plays,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Defensively, we came up with some big stops at the end, and it was just a good football game. Denham Springs is a really good football team.”
Acadiana advances to the quarterfinals, and will host No. 6 Zachary, a 41-20 winner over Hahnville. Denham Springs (7-5) was trying to make the state playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 1985.
Following Monette’s score, Denham Springs picked up a first down at midfield. The Rams sacked Jackets quarterback Luke Lunsford for a 12-yard loss on third-and-4 to effectively kill the drive.
Lunsford completed 15 of 24 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, all to Caleb Drummond in the first half. Lunsford had two short scoring runs in the second half.
“We felt so good about our game plan. I thought it was fantastic,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “Our kids executed. I thought the coaches did a great job this week, and you can’t ask for a better performance.”
Denham Springs took a 30-16 third-quarter lead on Luke Lunsford’s 2-yard quarterback sneak. Acadiana scored twice in the final two minutes of the quarter to tie the game.
D.J. Williams returned the kickoff 47 yards to set up a 48-yard drive for the Yellow Jackets. Lunsford capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak as Denham edged back in front 37-30 with 10:30 left in the game.
Denham Springs scored first on a mistake by Acadiana’s special teams. After forcing a three-and-out on the Rams' opening possession, the Jackets got a safety with their punt receiving team on the field when the snap sailed high and out of the end zone.
A personal foul helped Denham take over at the AHS 40 following the free kick. From there, the Jackets used five plays to score and take a 9-0 lead. Lunsford’s first TD pass to Drummer covered 8 yards.
Acadiana’s first score came on Greene’s 79-yard run. Greene added a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Rams pulled even at 16-16.
Drummer put the Jackets back on top. He took a short pass in the right flat, squeezed through two defenders and raced down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Denham Springs led 23-16 at halftime.