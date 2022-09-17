CLASS 5A
1. Zachary (2-1) lost to St. Augustine, 24-20
2. Karr (2-0) plays Saturday
3. Destrehan (3-0) beat East Ascension, 42-2
4. Catholic-BR (2-1) beat University, 31-21
5. Brother Martin (2-1) lost to St. Thomas More, 30-16
6. Acadiana (2-1) beat New Iberia, 48-14
7. Ruston (2-1) beat Cabot, Ark., 17-14
8. Captain Shreve (3-0) beat Union Parish, 31-21
9. Carencro (2-1) lost to Southside, 49-23
10. Byrd (3-0) beat Calvary Baptist, 14-7
Others receiving votes: Jesuit (1-2) lost to Lafayette Christian, 28-25; Archbishop Rummel (3-0) beat Archbishop Shaw, 31-12; John Curtis (2-1) beat Oak Grove, Miss., 28-23; St. Augustine (3-0) beat Zachary, 24-20; West Monroe (2-1) beat RePublic, Tenn., 56-0; East Ascension (1-2) lost to Destrehan, 42-2; Parkway (3-0) beat Bossier, 49-0.
CLASS 4A
1. Westgate (3-0) beat Evangel Christian, 37-21
2. Lafayette Christian (3-0) beat Jesuit, 28-25
3. St. Thomas More (3-0) beat Brother Martin, 30-16
4. Warren Easton (1-1) plays Saturday
5. Neville (2-1) beat Huntington, 41-7
6. Northwood-Shreveport (2-1) beat Airline, 35-28
7. Lutcher (2-1) beat Helen Cox, 49-18
8. Leesville (3-0) beat Iowa, 30-14
9. De La Salle (3-0) beat St. Paul’s, 16-14
10. Huntington (1-2) lost to Neville, 41-7
Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse (3-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic, 42-31; West Feliciana (3-0) beat McKinley, 41-13; North DeSoto (3-0) beat Loyola Prep, 49-7; Cecilia (2-1) beat Washington-Marion, 42-14; Teurlings Catholic (3-0) beat St. Charles, 28-22; Evangel Christian (1-2) lost to Westgate, 37-21; Vandebilt Catholic (1-2) lost to Belle Chasse, 42-31.
CLASS 3A
1. Union Parish (2-1) lost to Captain Shreve, 41-13
2. University (1-2) lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge, 31-21
3. Sterlington (1-2) lost to Oak Grove, 52-20
4. E.D. White (3-0) beat Assumption, 51-6
5. Madison Prep (1-2) lost to Scotlandville, 37-6
6. Lake Charles Prep (1-2) lost to Opelousas, 21-0
7. Church Point (3-0) beat Rayne, 52-47
8. Amite (2-1) beat St. Helena, 27-6
9. Iowa (2-1) lost to Leesville, 30-14
10. Abbeville (2-1) beat North Vermilion, 12-7
Others receiving votes: St. James (2-1) beat Thibodaux, 49-25; St. Martinville (1-2) beat Breaux Bridge, 41-13; John F. Kennedy (3-0) beat St. Amant, 14-0; Parkview Baptist (3-0) beat Brusly, 28-14; Bogalusa (1-2) beat Salmen, 22-14.
CLASS 2A
1. Many (3-0) beat Haughton, 35-3
2. St. Charles Catholic (2-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 28-22
3. Newman (3-0) beat Benton, 54-52
4. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Comeaux, 34-14
5. North Caddo (3-0) beat Bolton, 44-20
6. Oak Grove (2-1) beat Sterlington, 52-20
7. Calvary Baptist (1-2) lost to Byrd, 14-7
8. Dunham (2-1) beat M.L. King Charter, 52-13
9. Mangham (2-1) beat Caldwell Parish, 44-7
10. Avoyelles (2-1) beat Eunice, 50-28
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (2-1) lost to Kinder, 14-7; Loreauville (2-1) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 28-0; General Trass (2-1) lost to Homer, 49-24; Episcopal-Baton Rouge (3-0) beat Country Day, 49-20.
CLASS 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (3-0) beat Mansfield, 27-20
2. Homer (2-1) beat General Trass, 49-24
3. Southern Lab (1-1) did not play
4. Kentwood (3-0) beat East Feliciana, 32-26
5. Logansport (2-1) beat Peabody, 46-13
6. Vermilion Catholic (3-0) beat Loreauville, 28-0
7. Haynesville (3-0) beat Junction City, Ark., 41-13
8. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat Archbishop Hannan, 23-19
9. St. Frederick (2-1) beat Jena, 26-20
10. Riverside Academy (2-1) beat Central Catholic, 41-38
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy (3-0) beat Delta Charter, 56-8; Basile (2-1) lost to Sacred Heart, 13-7; Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-0) beat Independence, 54-12; Central Catholic-Morgan City (3-0) lost to Riverside Academy, 41-38, Opelousas Catholic (1-2) beat Port Barre, 52-0; St. Martin’s (3-0) beat Riverdale, 35-20.