The North Vermilion Patriots stuck to the script of playing fundamental softball Monday in the first round of the playoffs against Opelousas.
The Lady Patriots laid down three bunts in a row in the fifth inning while up 9-0, which led to an eventual wild pitch that allowed the run to score that gave them a 10-0 run-rule victory in five innings over the Lady Tigers.
It was a strong opening-round victory for the No. 5-seeded Lady Patriots, and the first playoff victory as a coach for first-year head coach Adele Vincent.
“I think we played well,” Vincent said. “We pitched well, we played defense, we didn’t make any errors except for one behind the plate. Overall we just adjusted to pitching. We sat back whenever we needed to; we put the bunts down whenever we needed to. That’s all we can ask.
"We were playing for one to end it, and that’s when we break it down, breaking back down our swings, not going for long balls, trying to hit line drives, ground balls. That’s what worked.”
The Patriots got off to a fast start in the first inning with five runs and saw their lineup hit up the middle consistently along with a home run each from Natalie Naomi and Kennedy Semien.
“On the slow pitches we tried to work up the middle, staying inside the ball,” Vincent said. “Drive up the middle, that’s all we can ask. The top of the lineup really produces, and then bottom of the lineup turns it up, turns it back over. Up and down we have very quality hitters.
"We know they’re going to get it done. We have a very strong quality ball club that we know we can pull people in and get it done, so all around, we work, we play together, and it’s going to take us a long way hopefully.”
Senior starting pitcher Alyssa Akers dominated in the circle for the Lady Patriots and pitched five shutout innings and has been leaned upon as their go-to starting pitcher this season.
“She (Akers) has been on,” Vincent said. “She’s been very good right now, we’re trying to keep her healthy, limit her amount of throws. We have a young pitcher behind her, but she’s been our pitcher for the majority of the season. We ask her to throw a lot out here and she does.
"She never complains, gives it her all, hits her pitches, hits in the spots that we ask and doesn’t try to overthrow, so that’s all we can ask of her.”
The Patriots have a strong senior class consisting of Akers, Naomi, Semien Abigail Lopez and Shelbee Lejeune, all of whom start and are key leaders.
“Up and down, even our young ones have leadership,” Vincent said. “We expect them to dive, lay out every practice. We don’t have anybody that’s scared to lay out, we don’t have anybody that’s scared to do what’s asked of them. If it’s, 'You’re gonna hit a ground ball right here,' they hit a ground ball.
"They’re going to try and make the adjustments. We’re not always successful at making the adjustments, but we do see them trying. From the leadership aspect, we have our seniors to where if things start going bad, we know they’ll call timeout and go talk to them and level everybody out and tell them, 'Hey, settle down, it’s just softball.'”
Moving forward, the Patriots will face No. 21 Minden in the second round and hope to make a deep run like they did several times when Vincent was on the team.
“It’s exciting,” Vincent said. “Kudos to my assistant coaches for believing everything that I ask of them and the girls for just being able to make the adjustments coming in here, changing a little bit of things up from the past.
"Coming in here, doing what I ask each and every day and getting through it together. Hopefully we’ll play here next. If not, we’ll go over there and do what we do.”