SULPHUR — No controversy over the LHSAA’s pitch count rule this time, like was the case in last year’s Division III championship game, but the St. Thomas Aquinas baseball team found itself in another dramatic, nine-inning affair at the state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
But the final result was the same for the second-seeded Falcons (24-10), the defending runners-up. A resilient Ascension Episcopal team wouldn’t be denied in Wednesday’s 8-6 victory in the Division III semifinals.
The third-seeded Blue Gators (27-9) responded to John Blanchard’s towering two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, which tied the game at 6, with two more runs in ninth to punch their second trip to the finals in three years. Ascension, which will play fourth-seeded Calvary Baptist at 6 p.m. Friday on Field 41, won the 2017 Division IV championship, its first title in school history.
“That was a thriller,” said Ascension starting pitcher Sean Michael Brady. “That’s what you call a rollercoaster -- ups and downs the entire game. When you think you have it, something happens. Baseball’s a funny sport that way.”
Ascension trailed 3-0 after two innings and 4-2 after five, but the Blue Gators kept clawing. Ascension’s patience at the plate was as important as its timely hits, as it drew eight walks.
Two of those free passes came with the bases loaded, including one that resulted in the Blue Gators’ first run of the contest in the third. The second base-loaded walk came in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 4-3. On the next at-bat, Blaine Blanchard grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game.
Before his game-tying blast, Blanchard was called upon to relieve Luke Sweeney, STA’s first reliever who was pulled after a leadoff double by Ascension’s Blake Pearson to start the top of the eighth. Blanchard ran into trouble immediately, however. The Blue Gators used two singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly by Austin Arceneaux to take a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Preston Ocmand entered the game in relief of Brady, who hit the 115-pitch on an inning-ending strikeout in the previous frame.
“We’ve been expected a lot out of him,” Landry said of Brady. “We’ve used him a lot this year, and that’s his last high school outing. I’m proud Sean, I’m proud of Seth (Kerstetter), I’m proud of all my seniors that they get to play on the last day of the season, which is everyone’s main goal.”
Brady, a McNeese State signee, grinded through his seven-inning outing. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits, a walk and two hit batters, but he struck out seven.
“The umpire’s zone was very tight tonight, which is something you don’t get used to in high school baseball,” said Brady, whose sacrifice fly in the third provided Ascension’s second run. “I struggled the first few innings, and then I started to find my groove as my confidence grew.
“Developing a rhythm is kind of big for me in pitching. I like to have a way of doing things. I don’t like to take long pauses in between, so it was just a matter of trying to find the groove that was right for me.”
But Blanchard delayed Ascension’s celebration by clubbing Ocmand’s 1-2 offering over the wall in left field.
“This group of guys haven’t quit all year,” Landry said. “When they tied it up, I had a feeling that if we would go (to the ninth inning) tied, that would we somehow manufacture a run.”
After tying the game, Blanchard returned to the mound for the ninth and labored through another frame. A walk and a hit batter led to Cole Simon’s RBI single to give the Ascension the lead back. Simon later scored on an error.
“Every time we’d scored, we’d walk guy or walk two guys or get behind,” said STA coach Pat Sanguinetti. “That’s, honestly, the only thing that we really did that I thought we could have done a better job of. We threw all our guys. We gave them everything we had. We just fell short.”
Given another two-run lead, Ocmand capitalized. The sophomore worked around a one-out error to retire the side and seal the victory.
“I’m very proud of Preston Ocmand,” Landry said. “He got little roughed up (against Holy Savior Menard in the quarterfinals). He comes back and probably gets the biggest win of his high school career so far.”