Chad Pourciau has become a history-making coach at Breaux Bridge High School, so it’s easy to see why he’s enjoying the opportunity in front of him and his football team.
The Tigers, a school that won its first basketball state championship under Pourciau’s direction in March, have much to play for Friday against Livonia.
For starters, an outright District 6-4A championship is in reach. A league title eluded Breaux Bridge last year when they lost a 16-point lead in the second half against rival St. Martinville in the regular-season finale and then missed a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Improved playoff seeding is also in play for the Tigers (7-2, 3-0). At No. 9 in the Class 4A power ratings, Breaux Bridge is aiming to jump into the top eight to put itself in position to host two playoff games, assuming no upsets.
“I think it’s good from that perspective, but sometimes the lower seed is a better draw,” Pourciau said. “The seeds are funny come playoff time. I don’t think it’s as important the number seed you are as it is where your seed falls, as far as draws and matchups. But you’ve got a chance at a top-eight (seed) and two home games. I think that’s important. But you never know how the bracket falls.”
But a win against the Wildcats (6-2, 2-1) would be noteworthy from a historical perspective also. The Tigers haven’t won a district championship outright since 2011, the last time they reached the semifinals. If Breaux Bridge can win its eighth game Friday, it would also be its best record since it went 9-1 during the 2011 regular season.
Friday will also be senior night at Breaux Bridge.
“It’s Week 10, and there’s a lot to play for,” Pourciau said. “There really is. We’ve got a football team to play against — a playoff team to play against. It should be fun.”
The availability of star wide receiver Dartravien “Pop” Girod will help Breaux Bridge’s cause against Livonia. Girod, a Southern Miss commitment who leads the area in yards receiving, left last week’s win against Opelousas in the first quarter with a lingering foot injury. But Pourciau said Girod practiced this week and will play against the Wildcats.
“He’s still not 100 percent, but he’s better,” Pourciau said.
Livonia came off its open date in Week 8 by outlasting Cecilia 13-7 in Week 9, a game where neither team scored in the final three quarters.
“They’re athletic,” Pourciau said. “They’ve got some athletes. For a 4A school, they play a lot of guys both ways. Their numbers are low, but the guys they’re playing can play. They’re athletic, play hard, physical at times. Just a scary a football team. The thing that scares me is they’ve kind of been up and down. You don’t know what kind of team you’re going to get. If you get them on a night like against Cecilia, you’re going to have your hands full. That’s for sure.”