The St. Thomas More Cougars have been on a mission to avenge last year’s state finals loss to Teurlings Catholic ever since the game ended.
On Saturday, one season later, the Cougars successfully accomplished that feat as they defeated their crosstown rivals in five games 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25 and 16-14 to win the Division II volleyball state championship.
“It’s about us,” STM coach Jessica Burke said. “Regardless of who we would have had to play in the finals, our goal was just to get back here and win it. We did that and I’m so proud of these girls.”
The state title for the Cougars (38-3) is their first since 2016, which was the last of five consecutive championships beginning in 2012.
With the victory, the Cougars, who had only beaten Teurlings once in the past 14 meetings, snapped their crosstown rivals' streak of eight consecutive state championships — an accomplishment STM relished. Especially considering Teurlings (31-12) was the team to snap the Cougars' streak of five when it joined Division II in 2017.
“It is so exciting to not only win state, but to be able to end the streak,” STM junior outside hitter Addison Phares said. “I was on varsity last year and we had hoped to do it last year and we didn’t. So, we felt we would come back this year and get it done.”
Phares, who played an instrumental role in leading the Cougars to victory, was named the Division II finals Most Outstanding Player. Phares finished with 23 digs, a block, an ace and one kill.
“I was so shocked to be named the Most Outstanding Player,” Phares said. “I definitely did not expect that. I can’t even believe this — I’m shaking.”
Burke wasn’t surprised to hear Phares’ name called for the honor.
“I’m so happy for Addison because she was fantastic,” Burke said. “She has been starting for us since last year and she just keeps getting better. I’m so proud of her.”
As if winning the state championship wasn’t enough, Burke was even happier to see her Cougars do so in what was an electric atmosphere.
“This match was everything you could possibly want in a high school volleyball match,” Burke said. “Every point was hard-fought and you didn’t know what the outcome was going to be until the final point. It was a great match.”