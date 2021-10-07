Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
RECLASS - Could LHSAA changes create new Acadiana football rivalries between LCA, STM, Teurlings, Carencro?
Thursday’s Games
Sulphur at Southside
Next - Southside hosts Sam Houston on Friday.
Abbeville at St. Martinville
Next - Abbeville hosts Crowley on Friday, St. Martinville at Kaplan on Friday.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Comeaux
Next - Acadiana at New Iberia on Friday, Comeaux at Sulphur on Friday.
PREVIEW - Comeaux showing encouraging signs heading into 3-5A matchup against Acadiana
New Iberia at Lafayette
Next - New Iberia hosts Acadiana on Friday, Lafayette hosts Barbe on Friday.
Eunice at Rayne
Next - Eunice hosts Washington-Marion on Friday, Rayne at North Vermilion on Friday.
St. Thomas More at Westgate
Next - St. Thomas More hosts Teurlings on Friday, Westgate at St. Augustine on Friday.
PREVIEW - Westgate not overlooking St. Thomas More after Howard's injury
Carencro at Teurlings
Next - Carencro hosts Northside on Friday, Teurlings at St. Thomas More on Friday.
PREVIEW - Unbeaten Teurlings Catholic not deceived by Carencro's modest record in key District 5-4A opener
Northside at Opelousas
Next - Northside at Carencro on Friday, Opelousas hosts Livonia on Friday.
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia
Next - Breaux Bridge at Peabody on Friday, Cecilia at Beau Chene on Friday.
North Vermilion at LaGrange
Next - North Vermilion hosts Rayne on Friday.
Beau Chene at Livonia
Next - Beau Chene hosts Cecilia on Friday.
Iota at Church Point
Next - Iota hosts Ville Platte on Friday, Church Point at Northwest on Friday.
Northwest at Pine Prairie
Next - Northwest hosts Church Point on Friday.
Port Barre at Crowley
Next - Port Barre at Lake Arthur on Friday, Crowley at Abbeville on Friday.
Kaplan at Erath
Next - Kaplan hosts St. Martinville on Friday, Erath hosts Loranger on Friday.
PREVIEW - Erath flourishes the season after lost pandemic season
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
Next - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame on Thursday.
Notre Dame at Welsh
Next - Notre Dame hosts Lafayette Christian on Thursday.
Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre
Next - Ascension Episcopal hosts Southern Lab on Friday, Delcambre at Loreauville on Friday.
Loreauville at Catholic-NI
Next - Loreauville hosts Delcambre on Friday, Catholic-NI hosts West St. Mary on Friday.
Jeanerette at Washington-Marion
Next - Jeanerette hosts Franklin on Friday.
North Central at Westminster
Next - North Central at St. Edmund on Friday, Westminster hosts Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.
Opelousas Cath. at St. Edmund
Next - Opelousas Catholic hosts Catholic-PC on Friday, St. Edmund hosts North Central on Friday.
PREVIEW - Old rivals St. Edmund, Opelousas Catholic square off in anticipated matchup of 4-1 squads
Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist
Next - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic on Friday.
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson
Next - Vermilion Catholic hosts Highland Baptist on Friday.