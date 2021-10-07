ACA.lafjamboree966.082921

Teurlings Catholic wide receiver Kentrell Prejean (1), shown here in the jamboree win over Southside, transferred his success to the season opener against Opelousas.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday’s Games

Sulphur at Southside

Next - Southside hosts Sam Houston on Friday.

Abbeville at St. Martinville

Next - Abbeville hosts Crowley on Friday, St. Martinville at Kaplan on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Comeaux

Next - Acadiana at New Iberia on Friday, Comeaux at Sulphur on Friday.

New Iberia at Lafayette

Next - New Iberia hosts Acadiana on Friday, Lafayette hosts Barbe on Friday.

Eunice at Rayne

Next - Eunice hosts Washington-Marion on Friday, Rayne at North Vermilion on Friday.

St. Thomas More at Westgate

Next - St. Thomas More hosts Teurlings on Friday, Westgate at St. Augustine on Friday.

Carencro at Teurlings

Next - Carencro hosts Northside on Friday, Teurlings at St. Thomas More on Friday.

Northside at Opelousas

Next - Northside at Carencro on Friday, Opelousas hosts Livonia on Friday.

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

Next - Breaux Bridge at Peabody on Friday, Cecilia at Beau Chene on Friday.

North Vermilion at LaGrange

Next - North Vermilion hosts Rayne on Friday.

Beau Chene at Livonia

Next - Beau Chene hosts Cecilia on Friday.

Iota at Church Point

Next - Iota hosts Ville Platte on Friday, Church Point at Northwest on Friday.

Northwest at Pine Prairie

Next - Northwest hosts Church Point on Friday.

Port Barre at Crowley

Next - Port Barre at Lake Arthur on Friday, Crowley at Abbeville on Friday.

Kaplan at Erath

Next - Kaplan hosts St. Martinville on Friday, Erath hosts Loranger on Friday.

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Next - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame on Thursday.

Notre Dame at Welsh

Next - Notre Dame hosts Lafayette Christian on Thursday.

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre

Next - Ascension Episcopal hosts Southern Lab on Friday, Delcambre at Loreauville on Friday.

Loreauville at Catholic-NI

Next - Loreauville hosts Delcambre on Friday, Catholic-NI hosts West St. Mary on Friday.

Jeanerette at Washington-Marion

Next - Jeanerette hosts Franklin on Friday.

North Central at Westminster

Next - North Central at St. Edmund on Friday, Westminster hosts Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.

Opelousas Cath. at St. Edmund

Next - Opelousas Catholic hosts Catholic-PC on Friday, St. Edmund hosts North Central on Friday.

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

Next - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic on Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

Next - Vermilion Catholic hosts Highland Baptist on Friday.

